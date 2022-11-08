Vietnam Airlines Group deploys online check-in service at all domestic airports

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, November 8 - Vietnam Airlines Group, which comprises Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), has completed online check-in systems at all domestic airports.

The expansion of the airport network applying online check-in service is one of the group’s efforts to achieve the goal of a digital airline as well as creating convenience for passengers.

Accordingly, VASCO will launch online check-in service for passengers departing from Cà Mau and Rạch Giá airports from November 8 and 22, respectively. Thus, the number of domestic airports provided with the service will be raised to 22.

Passengers can save time by check-in online via website www.vietnamairlines.com or mobile app within 24 hours until 60 minutes prior to their scheduled departure time. After completing the online check-in process, passengers will receive an “Online Boarding Pass” via email or can print it. They can go straight to the security checkpoint and boarding gate without having to go to the airline's check-in counters at the airports for confirming their bookings. Those with checked baggage can complete procedures at the designated check-in counters.

According to Vietnam Airlines Group, online check-in service not only helps passengers' trips go smoothly and quickly with just a few simple steps but also helps limit queuing and gathering of many people at the airports.

It is studying and deploying innovations to give passengers a complete and comfortable flight experience, the group said. VNS