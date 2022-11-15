Orange County EV Charger Installer REPOWER OC Helps Drivers Adapt To California’s Zero-Emissions Executive Order
REPOWER OC, noted solar panel installers in Orange County, California, also help Californians adopt electric vehicles as a sustainable mode of transportation
[With EVs], drivers have a much more cost-efficient method of transportation. Generating one's own electricity is perfect for a home or commercial business in Orange County”ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eddie McLaughlin, the owner of solar panel installation company REPOWER OC, isn’t a stranger to the rise in electric vehicle use.
In fact, his company works alongside power companies to help drivers everywhere charge their electric vehicles (EVs) for free. Likewise, he helps business owners install solar panels and charging stations for optimal efficiency.
“We’ll come to car dealerships prepared with a customized plan for a property based on energy needs in order to maximize savings. A client's opinion matters, and we’ll work with them to design a system to meet their goals,” states McLaughlin.
He and his team have been enthusiastic about the rise in clean, sustainable energy for California. And due in part to legislation in California, by 2035, gas-powered vehicles will phase out from production. This leaves drivers with 100% zero-emission vehicle sales.
But this means putting existing transportation methods into perspective. That’s where ICE cars come in. REPOWER OC aims to answer any and all questions that curious drivers may have about ICE cars and EVs to help them acclimate to a greener, more sustainable future.
ICE Cars: What Are They?
Thanks to an executive order from Governor Gavin Newsom, California is at the forefront of greener tech and industry. As such, electric vehicles will become the norm. The executive order states that gas-powered vehicles will be phased out by 2035. Gas-powered cars, also known as vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE), will be a thing of the past.
REPOWER OC, always eager to educate Californians on the rise of greener, more sustainable options, recently went into detail about ICE vs. EVs.
In an article titled What Is An ICE Car? Advantages Of Ditching ICE Vehicles, the REPOWER OC team describes the various pros and cons of using an ICE car and an electric vehicle.
Unsurprisingly, electric vehicles are quickly becoming a more plausible transportation method for many Californians. With higher efficiency, longer battery life, and significantly lower maintenance costs, EVs have many key benefits.
“Since electric vehicles run on electricity, their methods of operation are much more efficient. Electricity via free Orange County EV chargers is cheaper than gasoline, especially with high gas prices being the norm,” says Eddie McLaughlin.
“Add to that a battery that lasts much longer than an ICE car’s, about 12-15 years. For ICE cars, drivers must replace their batteries every few years, sometimes every year or two. At best, [drivers] can make it with a battery replacement after five years of use. Since EVs have much larger, efficient car batteries, it’s no contest.”
But ICE cars aren’t without their benefits. Perhaps the most significant advantage of owning an ICE car is the widespread ability to refuel. While effective in helping drivers reach their destination, EV chargers aren’t as widespread as gas stations. Again, however, with the executive order spurring a change in the automotive industry, free EV chargers in Orange County will likely become more widespread. This will make recharging an EV battery less of a hassle.
Likewise, fuel in an ICE vehicle will likely last longer than a weaker charge in an EV. This hardly helps a driver’s range anxiety or fear of not reaching a destination due to low charge. But, as with other EV cons, they will likely lessen over the coming decade when drivers need to purchase an EV.
ICE Vehicles Vs. Electric Vehicles
The crux of REPOWER OC’s deep dive into ICE cars and EVs is this: which one is better?
REPOWER advocates for EVs, and with data from the U.S. Department of Energy, it’s hardly surprising. But that enthusiasm is well-placed, as EVs will, with all their benefits and minimal cons, be a permanent staple of California transportation.
Installing Free EV Charging Stations In Orange County
REPOWER OC, along with Southern California Edison (SCE), helps business owners make the most out of a budding electric vehicle scene by installing free EV charging stations in Orange County. SCE helps with infrastructure costs, so all business owners need to do is wait for the REPOWER team to deal with city permits, construction, and activation.
“Add home charging stations for an EV, plus solar panels on a roof, and clients have a much more cost-efficient method of transportation. Generating one's own electricity is perfect for any home or commercial business in Orange County,” says McLaughlin.
“If a client owns an Orange County car dealership or car wash, they can even charge clients for EV charging at the business. With electric cars, the potential is vast.”
Solar Power With REPOWER OC
Along with tips and news about electric vehicles, McLaughlin and the REPOWER OC team helps prospective clients adopt solar power via solar panel installation in Orange County.
The Orange County solar panel installers work alongside business owners to install commercial solar arrays to capitalize on the future of green energy. They help craft an in-depth building plan to utilize the property best and help clients pick out the best solar panels in Orange County for their purposes.
With solar power and electric vehicle charging at the forefront of energy production, Eddie McLaughlin and his team are willing and eager to meet the needs of people looking for solar panels in Orange County. Likewise, they’re keen to meet a greener future with advances in electric vehicle technology.
More About REPOWER OC
REPOWER OC is a team of Orange County solar professionals.
With a business model based on saving Orange County residents money, REPOWER OC is dedicated to helping businesses grow with solar power in Orange County.
For more information, visit REPOWER OC’s website.
