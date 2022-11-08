Attorney General Bonta Announces Arrest of Prohibited Felon Found with Dozens of Illegal Guns, Hundreds of Gun Parts

Special Agents also seized equipment to 3D-print ghost guns, suspect is alleged to have manufactured assault weapons out of his home in Ventura

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the arrest of a suspect found with dozens of illegal guns, hundreds of magazines, and around 80,000 rounds of ammunition in his home. The suspect was previously convicted of multiple felonies in Ventura County, and is prohibited from owning and possessing firearms and ammunition. During a search of his home, Special Agents from the California Department of Justice (DOJ) also found and seized equipment to 3D-print ghost guns. He is alleged to have manufactured unserialized firearms, including assault weapons, out of his home in Ventura.

“California is committed to safeguarding our citizens, our children, and our future by keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals,” said Attorney General Bonta. “This epidemic of gun violence has caused enough suffering. It must stop! My office will keep fighting every day for the safety of our communities.”

The investigation began in October, when the suspect was spotted by Special Agents from the DOJ’s Bureau of Firearms (BOF), buying parts for an AR-15 rifle at a gun show in Ventura County. After getting a search warrant for the suspect's home, agents found and seized four assault weapons, five machine guns, seven rifles, two shotguns, seven handguns, three silencers, twelve lower receivers, approximately 80,000 rounds of ammunition, and hundreds of magazines (including large capacity magazines). They also seized a 3D printer and parts and equipment used to manufacture firearms and ammunition.

Many of the seized firearms were ghost guns, which are unserialized and cannot be tracked by law enforcement. California law mandates that anyone who possesses, manufactures, or assembles lawful firearms without a serial number in the state apply to the DOJ for a unique serial number for each of their self-made firearms.

The suspect was booked into the Ventura County Jail on multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession and manufacture of firearms. DOJ's Division of Criminal Law will be prosecuting this case.

It is important to note that criminal charges are only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.

Gun violence remains a growing threat to public safety. DOJ works every day on the ground and in the courts to crack down on individuals who endanger the public by illegally possessing firearms. Yesterday, Attorney General Bonta announced the sentencing of a San Bernardino man, Joseph Hernandez, to four years in prison for possessing illegal guns and ammunition despite having a prior second-degree murder conviction.

