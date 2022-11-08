Submit Release
Procaps Group to Report Third Quarter and Nine Months of 2022 on November 14, 2022

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI and BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Procaps Group (NASDAQ: PROC) (“Procaps”), a leading integrated LatAm healthcare and pharmaceutical conglomerate, announced that it expects to report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Monday, November 14, 2022.

The Company expects to host a conference call and webcast at 04 p.m. Eastern time, on November 16, 2022.
To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Time: 04 p.m. ET
Toll Free dial-in number: 1-844-204-8586
Toll/International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6346
Procaps HD Phone:
 https://bit.ly/PROCHDPHONE
Conference ID: Procaps Group
   

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://bit.ly/Procaps3Q22 and via the investor relations section of Procaps’ website here.
A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through November 25, 2022, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations and entering replay pin number: 5225323.

About Procaps Group
Procaps Group, S.A. (“Procaps”) (NASDAQ: PROC) is a leading developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines, and hospital supplies that reach more than 50 countries in all five continents. Procaps has a direct presence in 13 countries in the Americas and more than 5,300 employees working under a sustainable model. Procaps develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products and prescription pharmaceutical drugs (Rx), nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions.

For more information, visit Procaps’ investor relations website investor.procapsgroup.com.

Investor Contact:
Melissa Angelini
ir@procapsgroup.com
+1 754 260-6476
investor.procapsgroup.com


Primary Logo

