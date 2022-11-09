OMNICOMMANDER Honored With The 2022 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- OMNICOMMANDER® was recognized as a recipient of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award for the company’s efforts in employing our nation’s veterans. The honor was announced today during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. This marks the third time the company has received the designation. The HIRE Vets Medallion award is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment. OMNICOMMANDER met the criteria for the Gold Medallion Award by demonstrating patriotism and recognizing the contributions veterans bring to the workplace.
As a veteran-owned and operated business, this award is especially important to Eric Isham, Founder and CEO of OMNICOMMANDER. When Isham got the news about the prestigious Gold Medallion Award, he shared this about the honor, “This award recognizes not only our commitment to hiring veterans but also retaining veterans as members of our team. I gravitate toward candidates with a military background as they are almost always team-focused and have the grit to be successful at OMNICOMMANDER.”
Recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.
About OMNICOMMANDER
OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated website design, marketing, and cybersecurity company that provides a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions focused on the credit union industry. For the first time in history, credit unions now have the ability to partner with a single company to create, host, and manage their digital branch and integrated service offerings within one complete ecosystem- including adaptable online forms, a car buying solution, an ATM locator, and live-agent chat support- all powered by a team that exceedingly understands the needs of credit union members. In addition to world-class service, OMNICOMMANDER products and services are mobile-responsive and built with the highest level of attention to accessibility and ADA compliance to garner increased brand awareness and reach the widest audience possible. To learn more, please visit omnicommander.com.
About HIRE Vets
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate an unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.
John Pennycuff
As a veteran-owned and operated business, this award is especially important to Eric Isham, Founder and CEO of OMNICOMMANDER. When Isham got the news about the prestigious Gold Medallion Award, he shared this about the honor, “This award recognizes not only our commitment to hiring veterans but also retaining veterans as members of our team. I gravitate toward candidates with a military background as they are almost always team-focused and have the grit to be successful at OMNICOMMANDER.”
Recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.
About OMNICOMMANDER
OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated website design, marketing, and cybersecurity company that provides a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions focused on the credit union industry. For the first time in history, credit unions now have the ability to partner with a single company to create, host, and manage their digital branch and integrated service offerings within one complete ecosystem- including adaptable online forms, a car buying solution, an ATM locator, and live-agent chat support- all powered by a team that exceedingly understands the needs of credit union members. In addition to world-class service, OMNICOMMANDER products and services are mobile-responsive and built with the highest level of attention to accessibility and ADA compliance to garner increased brand awareness and reach the widest audience possible. To learn more, please visit omnicommander.com.
About HIRE Vets
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate an unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.
John Pennycuff
OMNICOMMANDER
+1 800-807-3109
pennycuff@omnicommander.com