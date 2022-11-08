11-08-2022 $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Morgantown

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown.

The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Monday’s Powerball drawing was delayed due to one state needing more time to balance, but the drawing ended up taking place early Tuesday morning. The numbers in the drawing were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball was 10.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets, for there are nine ways to win.

Powerball tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Powerplay option that can increase your prize two to 10 times. Powerball now has draws three days a week- Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Monday’s Powerball reached over $2 billion, climbing beyond its earlier estimate of $1.9.