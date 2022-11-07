Alexander Novak meets with Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Social and Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of South Ossetia Konstantin Dzhussoyev

RUSSIA, November 7 - Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met with
Prime Minister of the Republic of South Ossetia and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental
Commission on Social and Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of South Ossetia
Konstantin Dzhussoyev.
The parties discussed opportunities for
cooperation in investment, the social sphere, healthcare, tourism, extractive
industries, and development of infrastructure, including energy infrastructure.
Following the meeting, it was decided to hold a
meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Social and Economic Cooperation
between the Russian Federation
and the Republic of South Ossetia in Moscow in January 2023.
