Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,927 in the last 365 days.

Alexander Novak meets with Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Social and Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of South Ossetia Konstantin Dzhussoyev

RUSSIA, November 7 - Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met with Prime Minister of the Republic of South Ossetia and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Social and Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of South Ossetia Konstantin Dzhussoyev.

The parties discussed opportunities for cooperation in investment, the social sphere, healthcare, tourism, extractive industries, and development of infrastructure, including energy infrastructure.

Following the meeting, it was decided to hold a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Social and Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of South Ossetia in Moscow in January 2023.

You just read:

Alexander Novak meets with Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Social and Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of South Ossetia Konstantin Dzhussoyev

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.