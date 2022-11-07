Alexander Novak meets with Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Social and Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of South Ossetia Konstantin Dzhussoyev

RUSSIA, November 7 - Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met with Prime Minister of the Republic of South Ossetia and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Social and Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of South Ossetia Konstantin Dzhussoyev.

The parties discussed opportunities for cooperation in investment, the social sphere, healthcare, tourism, extractive industries, and development of infrastructure, including energy infrastructure.

Following the meeting, it was decided to hold a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Social and Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of South Ossetia in Moscow in January 2023.