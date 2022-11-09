ROOTS ROCKERS ROBERT JON & THE WRECK RELEASE EXPLOSIVE NEW SINGLE “PAIN NO MORE” PRODUCED BY 8x GRAMMY WINNER DAVE COBB
“The new kings of Southern Rock” ”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern/Roots Rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck unleash brand new music with their scorching new single, “Pain No More” today on Blues-Rock Titan Joe Bonamassa’s newest independent record label Journeyman Records. The single is available to stream NOW. Watch the official music video for “Pain No More” on YouTube HERE.
— Maximum Volume Music
The groundbreaking single “Pain No More” was the result of the extraordinary collaboration working with legendary producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons) whom The Wreck had admired for many years. “Working with Dave Cobb was incredible. Historic RCA Studio A was such a legendary place and Dave worked so fast that we almost didn’t even know what was happening. Before we knew it we had one of the best songs we’ve ever recorded with the least stress we’ve ever had in a studio. He’s the embodiment of what it means to be a great producer,” recalls frontman Robert Jon Burrison.“Pain No More” was co-written by Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke, and all four members of Robert Jon & The Wreck – Robert Jon Burrison (vocals, guitar), Henry Schneekluth (guitar), Warren Murrel (bass) and Andrew Espantman (drums). The new single is about not being a stranger to pain and heartbreak when it comes to a relationship with another,” says Burrison. “It’s the kind of pain that comes when the other person doesn’t treat you well, but deep down inside, you know you’re worth more.”
There's no stopping Robert Jon & The Wreck from delivering fans the highest quality blend of Southern/Roots Rock of the modern era while crafting pulse-pounding, infectious harmonies and incredible guitar riffs like in "Pain No More." The single features lead guitarist Henry James’ captivating slide guitar solo that elevates the song to another level. Although The Wreck hails from Orange County, CA, they have been compared by critics as reminiscent of the 70’s rock bands brought into the modern era. With a sound straight out of the South blending rock and roll, country, americana and blues. The Wreck are proving themselves worthy of being in great company with bands such as Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons, Nathaniel Rateliff, Whiskey Myers, and Black Crowes.
"Pain No More" is a sneak peek of The Wreck's upcoming 2023 EP titled “One Of A Kind,” to be released on Journeyman Records, which also includes new original tracks by legendary producer Don Was (John Mayer, The Rolling Stones, Bonnie Raitt).
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Blues Rock Icon Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics which allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Today Bonamassa is one of the top Independent Touring and Recording artists in the world, who is widely respected by his peers as a trailblazer in the music industry. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of “Gatekeepers'' who don’t believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for its artists. KTBA Records and Journeyman Records are part of the independent music empire that Joe has been working so hard to create, in order to give other artists, the resources they need to succeed.
For more information about Robert Jon & The Wreck, visit their website at: www.robertjonandthewreck.com
“Robert Jon & The Wreck are at the top of their game.” Blues Matters
“Robert Jon and the Wreck’s prolific output continues to impress. Live or in the studio, Robert Jon and the Wreck are must-hear.” Blues Rock Review
“Robert Jon & The Wreck are heading for true greatness.” – ERB Radio
THE WRECK’S UPCOMING UK 2023 SPRING TOUR
2/3/2023 WEERT, NL Muziekcentrum Bosuil
2/4/2023 BAD BEVENSEN(STUTTGART), DE Kurhaus
2/5/2023 PARIS, FR La Maroquinerie
2/7/2023 CARDIFF, UK The Earl Haig Club
2/8/2023 SHEFFIELD, UK Corporation
2/9/2023 CHESTER, UK The Live Rooms
2/10/2023 LEAMINGTON SPA, UK The Assembly
2/11/2023 LONDON, UK Powerhaus
2/12/2023 BURY, UK The MET
2/13/2023 Edinburgh, UK The Voodoo Rooms
2/14/2023 ABERDEEN, UK Tunnels
2/15/2023 WOLVERHAMPTON, UK KK'S Steel Mill
2/16/2023 HARTLEPOOL UK Hartlepool Steelies
2/17/2023 GLOUCESTER, UK Guildhall
2/18/2023 SITTINGBOURNE, UK The Bourne Music Club
2/19/2023 LILLE, FR Le Splendid
2/21/2023 LEUVEN, BE HET Depot
2/23/2023 ASCHAFFENBURG, DE Colos-Saal
2/24/2023 HOGEVEEN, NL Het Podium
2/25/2023 TILBURG, NL Heyhoef Backstage
2/26/2023 BONN, DE Harmonie
ABOUT ROBERT JON & THE WRECK
Reigning from southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the southern rock sound from the east coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these four native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Fueled by this success, RJTW took the road again delivering fierce performances, emblazoned with commitment, and dripping in a rawness that’s impossible to fake. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage. Little wonder they have made an impact on audiences across the world, where they’ve played a run of sold-out shows and proudly shared bills with talent the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Walter Trout, and Rival Sons. The Wreck found their flow with yearly tours, returning to California and prolifically releasing new music. 2021’s studio album Shine A Light On Me Brother gained worldwide acclaim. They teamed up with Joe Bonamassa’s independent label and released two singles in early 2022 with “Waiting For Your Man” and “She’s A Fighter.” On September 30th, The Wreck released their latest Album “Wreckage Vol. 2” which has paved the way for even more new and exciting music from the band. 2023 will be an incredible year of touring and new music from Robert Jon & The Wreck. To stay updated visit at www.robertjonandthewreck.com. #GetWrecked
