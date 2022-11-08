Unisys Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages UIS Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What if I purchased Unisys common stock? If you purchased Unisys common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/unisys-corporation

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On November 8, 2022, Unisys Corp. stock plummeted 49% in mid-day trading after reporting a widened third-quarter loss and disclosing an internal investigation that prevented the Company from officially filing the earnings with federal regulators. The company said the investigation involves "the dissemination and communication of information within certain parts of the organization." Unisys' audit and finance committee of its board is leading the investigation. Unisys warned investors on Tuesday that the investigation "may determine that there are one or more material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, which may result in a conclusion that the company’s disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting are not effective."



What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .