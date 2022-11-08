Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,873 in the last 365 days.

South Dakota Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in Pierre infant battery case

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 7, 2022
Contact: Stewart Huntington, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of Tristan Larson for causing the death of his then-girlfriend’s two-year-old son. Larson had appealed his conviction to the Supreme Court arguing that prosecutors should have been barred from using statements he made to a Pierre Police Department Detective and that the Supreme Court should grant him an acquittal.

The Supreme Court last month rejected Larson’s arguments and unanimously upheld his May 28, 2021, convictions for Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery of an Infant. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in the state penitentiary on the first count and 55 years for the second count.

“Nothing we can do can bring Easton back to his mother,” said Hughes County States Attorney Jessica LaMie who tried the case in front of a Hughes County jury with Deputy Attorney General Brent Kempema and Deputy Attorney General Robert Mayer. “But we will always work to hold accountable those who harm South Dakota children.”

On April 16, 2020, Larson was home watching his then-girlfriend’s two-year-old son, Easton, while she was at work. Larson shoved Easton with enough force to cause the toddler to die two days later from injuries sustained from the shove.

The Attorney General’s Office would like to thank the Pierre Police Department, the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Hughes County Victim’s Assistance Program for their help in investigating and prosecuting this crime.

                                                                                 --30--

You just read:

South Dakota Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in Pierre infant battery case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.