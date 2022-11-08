High School and Collegiate Esports Athletes Set Sights on $10,000 Tournament Weekend in Wichita, KS
Esports Festival Wichita provides open competitions, cash prizes, and a chance to network directly with collegiate esports directors during the two-day event.WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esports athletes from across the Midwest are gathering in Wichita this November 19th-20th to take part in the Fall Invitational hosted by Unified Esports Association. As part of the Midwest Esports Conference, this pre-season event will see dozens of teams competing from across the high school and collegiate space in games like League of Legends, Valorant, and Rocket League.
Competitions are open to the public and feature over $10,000 in cash prizing that will be awarded to top players or teams. Several high school and collegiate-exclusive events will be showcased on the main stage with a fully produced broadcast running simultaneously for viewers online or in the stands, and additional tournaments will be open for gamers of any age.
Tying in the festival component to provide additional entertainment, video game-related “quests” and scavenger hunts will run all weekend alongside the competitions. These activities allow gaming enthusiasts of all skill levels to participate and earn guaranteed rewards through a prize shop on-site.
In an effort to educate and make esports accessible to younger gamers, Unified has partnered with Wichita Public School District USD 259 to offer high school-centered challenges and an expanded footprint inside the Sports Forum. Additionally, any attendees or spectators who present a USD 259 district ID will be able to attend the event free of charge.
Aspiring athletes will also have the opportunity to speak directly with or hear from collegiate esports directors from across the Midwest on a variety of topics including an “Esports Scholarship Panel” and a “Coaching Esports” roundtable. Players and parents will be able to speak directly to accredited directors to learn more about a future in esports, and what steps younger gamers should be taking now to align with scholarship opportunities in the future.
General admission passes are available for pre-purchase online with an early bird discount, or may be purchased at-door. Passes include entry into every tournament, panel, and bonus gaming activity going on throughout the weekend. Spectator passes are available for a discounted rate, for those looking to support players or for those just looking to play casually on open gaming stations.
Esports Festival: Wichita marks the second Wichita-based event hosted by Unified this year, after hosting the Midwest Esports Conference grand finals event this past March. Unified has a long-running history of providing live, professional gaming experiences to the Midwest--and to colleges in particular, through their official partnership with Riot Games in College League of Legends. Learn more about Unified and their upcoming events by visiting unified.gg
