MASTER P'S MONEYATTI.COM DISRUPTING AND ADDING DIVERSITY TO THE 30 BILLION DOLLAR SNEAKER INDUSTRY VIA E-COMMERCE
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Classic Moneyatti Sneaker launched in 2018 as a brand created in the entrepreneurial businessman Percy "Master P" Miller’s garage. Since then, the brand has grown into a massive e-commerce lifestyle company, retaining a constant increase of loyal customers, creating a disruption and adding diversity into the 30 billion dollar sneaker industry, as online shopping grows rapidly. Bold designs and pristine Italian crafting directly from the genius of Percy Miller himself, Moneyatti.com offers a full collection of deluxe sneakers, hard bottoms with unique and luxurious materials and crafted in Italy by the best footwear artisans in the world.
Master P states, “We are humbled and grateful. It took several years but we just kept creating quality product to compete with other major luxury brands. We found our niche through e-commerce versus the traditional storefront business, delivering directly to the consumer’s doorstep high quality sneakers. Salute to all of our customers that are supporting and buying Moneyatti kicks. We’ve got so many orders in, we had to hire more customer service reps to meet the growing sales and demand. The more we make the more we give.” More fly drip, shop now at Moneyatti.com.
P Miller Enterprises
