Reach Healthcare Showcases Happy Mama Immersive Maternal Health Experience With New Features at HLTH 2022

Happy Mama offers an innovative, personalized, person-centric solution customized to meet the unique needs of women ranging from pre-conception through pregnancy, labor and delivery, and up to 12 months postpartum. This newest feature extends the Happy Mama maternal health reach by delivering the first multi-sensory immersive platform to birthing rooms. It is a CES 2022 Innovation Tech Award recipient.

Reach Healthcare will feature its Happy Mama immersive experience at HLTH 2022 as part of its three-part multi-sensory experiential exhibition entitled "Beyond the Ordinary," centrally located in the Bassano Rooms (#2602, 2603 and 2604). HLTH 2022 runs Nov. 13 through 16 at the Venetian Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Nevada.

Reach Healthcare's Happy Mama is reimagining the end-to-end pregnancy experience and ecosystem - whether at home, hospital or in birthing centers. By moving beyond the traditional physical focus of pregnancy, Happy Mama is a comprehensive biopsychosocial wellness platform for maternity care. Designed for and with pregnant women the Happy Mama App and Platform gives women a sense of control, safety, and calm during the birthing experience. It closes gaps in maternal health between what healthcare providers (HCP) offer and what women need and want.

This Happy Mama digital therapeutic solution delivers immersive music, sound, visualization, biofeedback, and aroma therapy techniques without the need for wearable technology. Expectant moms can also create a personalized favorites list suitable to their chosen birth environment through Happy Mama's robust library of audio tracks for education, preparation, and use during pregnancy and labor, and after birth.

Collaborations and Innovation

Happy Mama is partnering with HealthTunes, a "digital pharmacy" of streaming evidence-based music therapies, and Moving Art by Louie Schwartzberg, a virtual imagery program. HealthTunes and Moving Art by Louie Schwartzberg are integrated into Happy Mama, enabling a highly personalized immersive sound and visualization solution for childbirth.

"To realize change, maternal health needs the validation and adoption of innovative technology solutions that improve access to care, communication, care coordination, behavioral change, and social support," advocates Christina Wurster, Chief Executive Officer of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

Other collaborators joining Reach Healthcare's Happy Mama at HLTH 2022 are Johnson and Johnson's Aveeno Baby, Beekley Medical®'s Elequil, Harman International, and Samsung Electronics. Other Happy Mama features to be on display include Zoom and HARMAN RCP.

ABOUT HLTH 2022:

HLTH (pronounced "health") is the leading platform bringing together the entire health ecosystem, focused on health innovation and transformation. From unparalleled events with industry-leading speakers to inspirational digital content and mission-driven initiatives, HLTH creates a unique marketplace for the health community leading the dialogue and development of a better health ecosystem. HLTH's mission is to gather the health community in curated, purposeful engagements that accelerate healthcare innovation.

ABOUT REACH

REACH is a 501c3 global innovative social impact organization whose mission is to improve and transform healthcare delivery and outcomes for providers and patients, as well as to offer cost-effective solutions for payers. Maternal mortality and morbidity prevention is a top priority area for the organization. Reach is the founder of the National Save Moms Campaign (http://savemoms.us), Save Moms Global (http://savemoms.global), Maternal Application of Technology for Community Health (MATCH) Coalition (http://matchcoalition.us), and Happy Mama (http://happymama.global)

