Newly Launched Service Enables Orgs to Mint Emissions and Offset Tokens to Reduce Fraud in the ESG Industry
Envision Blockchain has partnered with the HBAR Foundation to build an open-source platform, the Guardian, that mints emission and carbon offset tokens.
Envision Blockchain, a company that builds applications for the Web3 industry, has partnered with the HBAR Foundation, supporting the growth of Hedera, a publicly distributed ledger, to build an open-source platform, the Guardian, that mints emission and carbon offset tokens. Envision Blockchain leveraged their experience as builders of the open-source Guardian to create a hosted offering made for the ESG industry. The SaaS solution, called the Managed Guardian Service (MGS), allows application builders to focus on building their applications and policies instead of spending time configuring and managing the open-source Guardian. You can register for the beta version here.
— Wes Geisenberger
"The Guardian on Hedera enables the complex relationship between methodologies, roles, personnel who fulfill those roles, and data they produce to be cryptographically linked to digital environmental assets on the public ledger. These assets are fully auditable, discoverable, and compatible with state of the art markets such as Automated Regression Market Makers on Hedera," said Wes Geisenberger, VP, of Sustainability & ESG for the HBAR Foundation Sustainable Impact Fund. “The Managed Guardian Service by Envision Blockchain makes building digital environmental assets easier than ever by application developers, across segments of the market, lowering the technical barrier to entry to web3 applications, to climate project developers as a whole.”
The Guardian creates of a frictionless and fraud-proof ESG carbon offset token economy through auditable, traceable, and reproducible records that document the emission process and lifecycle of digital environmental tokens. “As maintainers of the open-source Guardian, we noticed a need to provide a business-ready solution to quickly turn Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) data into discoverable and tradable emission and offset tokens. The managed service ensures a high level of configurability, reliability, security, and scalability” said Daniel Norkin, co founder and CEO of Envision Blockchain.
The process by which these assets are created is documented in a manner that is transparent, so they can be verified by anyone. Since the launch of Guardian in 2020, a number of companies have become involved as contributors to the open-source version of the Guardian including DOVU, Rearden Digital Assets, Swirlds Labs, HBAR Foundation, Envision Blockchain, Object Computing, Tolam Earth, Ledger Works, Flow Carbon, Filecoin Green, TYMLEZ, Meeco, Aniseed, atma.io by Avery Dennison, BlockScience, ServiceNow, Nova Institute and many others.
For more information on the Managed Guardian Service, you can read the technical blog post here.
About Envision Blockchain Solutions
Envision Blockchain Solutions builds applications for the Web3 space to reshape and align today's systems allowing organizations to recognize today’s value in tomorrow's Industry Vertical Solutions. Some examples of Envision's Web3 services include Zero-Knowledge Proofs, Tokenization, API Development, System Integration, and Mobile & Web UI/UX Development. They focus on guiding organizations through 3 major milestones on their Web3 journey: Use Case Analysis, Proof of Concept Development, and Scaled Deployments.
Website: https://envisionblockchain.com/
Managed Guardian Service Website: https://guardianservice.io/
