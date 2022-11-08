Spine Team Texas welcomes Ahmed Emabi, M.D. to their growing team of DFW back and spine specialists
Spine Team Texas is pleased to welcome Ahmed Embabi, M.D. to their growing team of DFW back and spine specialists.
Dr. Ahmed Embabi is a fellowship-trained Anesthesiologist with vast experience in the interventional management of back, neck, and other musculoskeletal pain. Prior to joining Spine Team Texas, Dr. Embabi served as a Pain Management Physician with Silver Spine and Neurology in North Texas and as Medical Director for the Wellness Ambulatory Surgery Center of McKinney.
Dr. Embabi completed his pain management fellowship, as well as his Anesthesiology internship and residency, at UT-Southwestern in Dallas. He received his MD from McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas at Houston and his BS in Neurobiology from the University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated with Exemplary Academic Honors.
“I am excited that Dr. Embabi will be joining our growing Rockwall clinic. His superior patient care will continue to elevate Spine Team Texas as the leading spine care provider of DFW.” Said Spine Team Texas CEO Mark Hebard.
After joining Spine Team Texas, Dr. Embabi will remain involved in several professional societies such as the American Medical Association, the Texas Medical Association, the American Society of Anesthesiologists, and the North American Neuromodulation Society.
Spine Team Texas is a comprehensive spine center specializing in the treatment of neck and back pain, ranging from simple back or neck strains to the most complex spine surgeries. Through in-depth knowledge and a team approach to care, Spine Team Texas physicians and medical staff are dedicated to treating patients conservatively through education, spine-focused physical therapy, non-surgical treatments, and minimally invasive spine surgery.
About Spine Team Texas
Spine Team Texas is a one-stop, comprehensive spine center specializing in the treatment of back and neck pain with six convenient locations located throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Our spine specialists truly work as a team, involving spine fellowship-trained physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, spine surgeons, physician assistants and spine-focused physical therapists to make sure patients receive the best possible diagnosis and treatment. Through our conservative approach, 92% of patients are successfully treated without surgery. For more information about our practice and to meet our team, visit www.spineteamtexas.com.
