Usherpa, Monitorbase Form Strategic Partnership
Usherpa users can now get MonitorBase lead opportunities in their dashboards.
We love the flexibility that Usherpa has built into its platform and its ability to create these custom workflows very easily.”DENVER, CO, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usherpa, the real estate and mortgage industry’s original enterprise CRM technology, has formed a strategic partnership with MonitorBase, a leading data and analytics platform that specializes in direct-to-consumer marketing for banks and mortgage companies. The new integration will allow MonitorBase new business opportunities to automatically populate in the loan officer’s Usherpa dashboard, on both desktop and mobile platforms.
— Louis Zitting, founder and CEO, MonitorBase
“Loan officers need a better way to find the leads that are already in their database of past customers,” said Usherpa President Chris Harrington. “This partnership allows Usherpa users to send contacts from their Smart CRM directly into MonitorBase. Alerts come back into the user’s dashboard where they can be routed directly to the right LOs and tracked through to close so that lenders can clearly see the return on their investment. Best of all, the Smart CRM technology Usherpa has developed makes it easy for LOs to pick up the phone and make the calls that will win them more business, and for managers to see what activities their LOs are taking.”
Since 2007, MonitorBase has been providing mortgage companies with solutions that utilize prescreened credit information, and other behavioral data attributes to determine when consumers are most likely to be in the market to buy, sell, or refinance a home. With strong knowledge and experience in the mortgage industry, the company continues to drive innovation and effectiveness for lenders when it comes to client retention and compliance-minded marketing solutions.
“With the excess back-office capacity lenders have today, it’s the LO who is feeling the new business bottleneck as they fight for half as many transactions compared to a year ago. They need access to better opportunities and the context to give them the confidence to make the calls,” said Louis Zitting, founder and CEO of MonitorBase. “We find the opportunities in any database, even the non-past-customer lists most loan officers have in their CRM, and then provide the context so they can make the calls. We love the flexibility that Usherpa has built into its platform and its ability to create these custom workflows very easily. Working with Usherpa, this information can become part of the LO’s marketing automation, making it very easy for them to take action on these new leads.”
Usherpa’s Smart CRM Relationship Engagement Platform has maintained an unmatched loyalty and longevity. Many members have been with the company for no less than a decade (and in some cases, over twenty years). Among new members, Usherpa maintains a retention rate over 90% at the 90-day mark. Usherpa members have been proven to double their production because they convert 46% more prospects and increase repeat business by 57% year over year.
Usherpa’s marketing automation was named to the prestigious HousingWire 2021 and 2022 Tech100 lists. Usherpa was the only company in 2021 to make both real estate and mortgage lending lists. Usherpa’s smart CRM software has helped thousands of loan officers stay connected with partners and clients over the past 25+ years. Find out more by visiting the company online.
About MonitorBase
MonitorBase is a leading provider of direct-marketing and client-retention solutions for the mortgage banking industry. The company has developed a marketing and compliance solution that utilizes prescreened credit information, and other behavioral data attributes to determine when consumers are most likely to be in the market to purchase or refinance a home. With strong knowledge and experience in the mortgage industry, the company continues to drive innovation and effectiveness when it comes to compliance-minded marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.monitorbase.com or call 888-795-6575.
About Usherpa
Founded in 1995 as Media Center LLC at the second largest retail mortgage company in the country, Usherpa was born in 2008. Thus, the company was “born in a branch; forged in a meltdown.” Usherpa offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training. Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents using this Smart CRM have the power of the industry’s first fully automated Customer Relationship Platform and are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.
