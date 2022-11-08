Deep Ellum Art Co. Introduces an Outdoor Art Gallery to Benefit Both Local Street Artists and Art Lovers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Ellum Art Co., a Texas-based company that values and celebrates all kinds of art, introduces an outdoor art gallery to benefit street artists around the DFW Metroplex and other cities.
Deep Ellum Art Co., a Dallas, Texas-based company that values and celebrates all kinds of art by presenting live music, art exhibitions, great drinks, local brews, and more, introduces an outdoor art gallery to allow street artists around the DFW Metroplex and others in the state to create art and showcase their talent in this great environment. Art lovers looking for an excellent piece to carry home or buy can check out this incredible outdoor art gallery in Dallas.
There are tons of street artists all around the DFW Metroplex. Deep Ellum Art Co. allows them to create art in its Art Yard Gallery, display them, and make its brick-and-mortar surroundings more colorful, beautiful, and human. Most of these artists are also known for their work, allowing art lovers to witness how they make these art pieces and take a valuable piece home with them. Art lovers looking for the best street art gallery in Dallas, TX, can walk into Deep Ellum.
The company's outdoor gallery uniquely features custom-made panels made from a durable weatherproof material that retains zero moisture. These boards are perfect outdoor/indoor canvas, and artists find them easy to work on. They are also lightweight and flexible and can be mounted on a fence, the side of a building, or inside with modern sign standoff posts that enhance their display. Deep Ellum also coordinates and ships large murals anywhere on a commission basis, piecing the material together in 4x8 sheets.
Founded by John and Kari LaRue, Deep Ellum Art Co. dedicates itself to the Creative and the Native. The LaRues desire to preserve the artistic vibe of the community by bringing the creative community together in unprecedented ways.
"I didn't set up this company to create a space with a singular identity. Deep Ellum Art Co. represents a full spectrum of the arts as our local artists bring to us. The goal is to promote all kinds of art, be it music, culinary, sculpture, 2D, 3D, digital and more," Co-founder John Larue stated.
The company features a lively indoor-outdoor hangout with a bar, a courtyard, food trucks, live music, and art exhibitions. The indoor facility integrates a projection-mapped art gallery, a state-of-the-art music venue, and a full bar featuring 27 beers and ciders, 7 draft cocktails, and 4 wines on tap. Outside is the 15,000ft.² Art Yard that locates the street art gallery featuring dozens of artists, murals, local wildlife, food trucks, and yard games for kids of all ages.
