Deep Ellum Art Co. Is Changing The Landscape Of The Arts Community With Opportunities That Display Their Work

Deep Ellum Art Co. is a Dallas-based company offering a unique experience for local artists to thrive. Live music, dive bars, and street food offerings aside, the art gallery in Dallas, Texas , is providing support to the flourishing art community with a space to stage their talents. The artworks are being displayed and offered for sale using creative techniques that present their talent to the world while allowing them to remain inspired.John and Kari LaRue, the company's founders, have devoted their lives to the adage of Creative and Native. By bringing the creative community together in extraordinary ways, the LaRues seek to retain the artistic spirit of the neighborhood. The business also provides a location for people and companies to hold private events.Street artists in and around the DFW Metroplex have a place to showcase their works while giving a vibrant space for art lovers to enjoy an evening of fun and entertainment over delicious local food and drink offerings. The community can witness live artwork stations where local artists flaunt their distinct styles over large outdoor canvases.The objective is to showcase a variety of artistic mediums and provide a venue for the neighborhood's creatives to gain recognition and support their living. A custom-built, moisture-free board made specifically for an outdoor art gallery out of durable, weather-resistant material makes it excellent and practical for artists to work on. The panels can be folded or even grouped to create more significant artworks which are simple to mount.Visitors can see art being created in front of them and take the right piece home while artists from all over the city gather to create and display their work. Large murals can also be offered as art for sale in Dallas by the firm, which even ships them to clients outside the state on a commission basis.Each canvas in their extensive collection of a virtual gallery is specifically created to display the painter's artistic expression. The online art gallery is accessible for browsing a sizable collection to make a purchase that blends beautifully with any aesthetic or space.Deep Ellum is featuring a virtual gallery exhibition titled "Passion Afloat," which stages a broad range of artists with whom they have collaborated over the past three years. The gallery aims to donate 100% of the proceeds from its sales toward keeping the arts community sustainable."All local talents in music, culinary, painting, sculpting, 2D, 3D, digital, and other fields are promoted by Deep Ellum Art Co. We plan events in Dallas where local artists perform in front of an adoring audience, demonstrating their skills," says founder Kari LaRue.The art gallery is currently exhibiting the works of Erika Thornton, Jeff Thornton, Cris Ochoa, & Vamp VaCali until the end of December. The artworks on display collectively feature canvases inspired by pop culture. About Deep Ellum Art Co. - Dallas, Texas-based Deep Ellum Art Co. offers a venue for live music, art exhibits, delicious cocktails, and regional breweries to support regional artists and art from the neighborhood.