Odgers Berndtson Promotes Michael Williams to Managing Partner of the Ottawa Office

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Odgers Berndtson is pleased to announce that Michael Williams has been promoted to Managing Partner of the Ottawa office. In his new role Michael will lead the firm's local growth strategy for executive and board search, interim executive search, and leadership advisory services, while ensuring the firm continues to deliver on its promise of client and candidate excellence.

"Michael is an integral part of our team in Ottawa and nationally," said Carl Lovas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Odgers Berndtson Canada. "He has deep ties to the Ottawa community through our work and through his volunteerism as a mentor with Invest Ottawa and as a Community Champion for Shepherds of Good Hope. He is an example of someone whose work is deeply connected to purpose, which is a quality we value and celebrate at Odgers Berndtson, so it gives us great pleasure to see Michael step into a leadership role in this important market."

"In addition to being a talented executive search professional, Michael is a leader who demonstrates accountability, authenticity, and empathy — hallmarks of an exceptional leader," said Brad Beveridge, President, Odgers Berndtson Canada. "Promoting Michael to Managing Partner of our Ottawa office is well-deserved recognition of his ongoing commitment to clients, candidates, colleagues, and his community."

"I'm grateful for this opportunity to continue partnering with public and private sector organizations in this new role as Managing Partner," said Michael Williams. "During my seven years with Odgers Berndtson I've been given many opportunities to grow and evolve in my career and I'm excited to embrace this next phase in my journey."

Michael holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Ottawa and in 2018 he received a Forty Under 40 Award from the Ottawa Business Journal.

About Odgers Berndtson

Odgers Berndtson is a global integrated leadership advisory firm providing expertise in executive and board search; interim executive search; leadership assessment, coaching, and development; board and team performance; and business strategy consulting.

Our clients come from every shape and size of organization, from start-ups to multinational corporations, and span the private, not-for-profit, and public sectors.

Globally, 1,100+ Odgers Berndtson colleagues support our clients from 66 offices in 32 countries.

SOURCE Odgers Berndtson Canada