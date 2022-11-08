South Africa Education Industry Report 2022: Local and International Influences, Outlook, Industry Associations, State of the Market
This report on education in South Africa provides an overview of the state of education in South Africa and includes public and private education statistics and information on budgets, fees, enrolments, and trends.
It includes public and private sector institutions and examines their enrolment and performance, corporate actions and developments.
There are profiles of 53 companies including private sector players ADvTECH, Curro, Stadio and Educor, the major universities, and home education companies such as Clonard and Optimi Home.
Education in South Africa
This report focuses on South Africa's education sector, which despite receiving about 20% of the national budget for two or more decades, continues to produce a dysfunctional public schooling system. Experts say the country's education system is characterised by crumbling infrastructure, overcrowded classrooms, and poor educational outcomes.
The poor quality of public schools and increase in the number of tertiary students who struggle to enter university and public colleges is driving enrolments at private schools and tertiary colleges.
While the relaxation of pandemic measures in early 2022 has seen the return in full of school classroom teaching and in-person lectures and lessons at tertiary institutions, education providers say they are likely to continue to incorporate digital technologies in learning programmes.
Poor Quality
Schools face an immense learning backlog due to disruptions caused by the pandemic. Demand for private education continues to grow, driven by concern over the continuing poor quality of basic education. Many learners are educated in schools with inadequate and unsafe infrastructure and in a language that is not their mother tongue
Online Learning and Home Schooling
Education providers want to continue to make use of online or remote learning to improve performance and cut costs, and some institutions want to move to hybrid learning.
The number of online schools has increased since the onset of the pandemic and the Department of Basic Education has developed a framework for online schooling. Some home schooling companies reported slowing enrolments growth in 2022 as more learners returned to school classrooms.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Primary and Secondary Education
2.2. Tertiary Education
2.3. Industry Value Chain
2.4. Geographic Position
2.5. Size of the Industry
2.6. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Notable Players
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Skills Mismatch
6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.6. Government Initiatives
6.7. Input Costs
6.8. Language Barriers
6.9. Early Childhood Development (ECD)
6.10. Access to Schools and Higher Education
6.11. Violence and Unrest
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
Institutions
- Independent Educational Institutions
- Public Schools
- Public and Private Universities
- Correspondence and Private Vocational Colleges
Company Profiles
- ADvTECH Ltd
- BASA Educational Institute Trust
- Boston City Campus (Pty) Ltd
- Business Management Training College (Pty) Ltd
- Business School of South Africa (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Cape Peninsula University of Technology
- Central University of Technology, Free State
- Clonard Education (Pty) Ltd
- Curro Holdings Ltd
- Department of Basic Education
- Durban University of Technology (Pty) Ltd
- eAdvance (Pty) Ltd
- Educor Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Eduvos (Pty) Ltd
- Foster-Melliar (Pty) Ltd
- Future Nation Schools Fleurhof (Pty) Ltd
- Generation Education (Pty) Ltd
- LEAP Science & Maths Schools
- Mancosa (Pty) Ltd
- Mangosuthu University of Technology
- My Tutor and Teaching Center CC
- Nelson Mandela University
- North-West University
- Nova Pioneer South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Optimi Home (Pty) Ltd
- Pembury Lifestyle Group Ltd
- Regenesys Management (Pty) Ltd
- Regent Business School (Pty) Ltd
- Rhodes University
- Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology (Pty) Ltd
- SANTS Private Higher Education Institution (Pty) Ltd
- Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University
- Sol Plaatje University
- Stadio Holdings Ltd
- Tshwane University of Technology
- TSIBA Education NPC
- Tutor the Future Tuition (Pty) Ltd
- University of Cape Town
- University of Fort Hare
- University of Johannesburg
- University of KwaZulu-Natal
- University of Limpopo
- University of Mpumalanga
- University of Pretoria
- University of South Africa
- University of Stellenbosch
- University of the Free State
- University of the Western Cape
- University of the Witwatersrand
- University of Venda
- University of Zululand (The)
- Vaal University of Technology
- Walter Sisulu University
