Grayson Hotel Debuts as the First Hotel in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in New York City

The 296-room lifestyle hotel celebrates the city's storied past, with views of The Empire State Building, Freedom Tower, Bryant Park and One Times Square

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H announced today the opening of Grayson Hotel, introducing The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand to New York. In a city that has been rewriting its story for nearly 350 years, Grayson Hotel's industrial-chic personality pays homage to the turn-of-the-century industrialization of New York and the cross-cultural culinary awakening it inspired, ushering in a bright new chapter.

Located in Midtown Manhattan and steps from Fifth Avenue and Bryant Park, Grayson Hotel gives guests the freedom to explore the very best of the city that never sleeps—discovering story worthy experiences like never before. Although Grayson Hotel occupies a brand-new building at 30 W. 39th Street, it tells the story of its surrounding neighborhoods: Murray Hill, named for the Irish-born merchant who came to New York in 1753; the Garment District, America's fashion epicenter since 1919; and most recently, Hudson Yards, a sprawling 28-acre neighborhood built over a historic rail yard.

ACCOMMODATIONS

Each of Grayson Hotel's 296 guestrooms have been carefully designed with the destination in mind, showcasing a collection of artwork curated by Indie Walls, a full-service global art consultancy, highlighting beloved historical sites in New York City. Guestrooms and suites feature the juxtaposition of grace and grit—interiors with exposed concrete ceilings, bathrooms with subway tiles, and bespoke artwork designed to evoke an authentic sense of Manhattan style.

Decor elements in both the rooms and suites feature vintage books and objects that represent industrial accomplishments, past and present, fully immersing guests in the unique story of the hotel. Three interconnecting hotel suites on the fourth floor offer private balconies with views of landmarks old and new.

In-room amenities include a butler style mini bar service offering to-go craft cocktails and locally sourced snacks and beverages. Additional amenities include Lather bath and body products in bamboo lemongrass scent; custom-designed "hoodie" bathrobes and a bronze statue of the hotel's French Bulldog mascot, Grayson. Guests will also be met with a 24-hour fitness center, GRIT, which features all the essentials for a great workout, including SoulCycle commercial bikes, TRX treadmills, a StairMaster HIIT machine, dumbbells, cross trainers, and more.

Hotel guests benefit from Midtown Manhattan neighborhood perks such as views overlooking picturesque Bryant Park, the Empire State Building, the new Freedom Tower, and One Times Square, site of the annual New Year's Eve ball drop.

CULINARY

Acclaimed New York City-based hospitality company Apicii, helmed by founder and CEO Tom Dillon and led by an all-star team of hospitality veterans including Michelin-starred Chief Culinary Officer Jonathan Benno and Beverage Director Kyle Tran, will open multiple dining experiences at Grayson Hotel beginning this fall. Inspired by the team's deep knowledge and experience with Mediterranean and Mexican cuisines, as well as extensive travels and long relationships with culinary pioneers, distillers and craftsmen across each region, Grayson Hotel's culinary and beverage concepts deliver an oasis away from the bustle of Bryant Park and Midtown Manhattan. All restaurant concepts and design are overseen by Dutch East Designs.

The ground floor all-day dining restaurant, Harta, will offer a pan-Mediterranean Brasserie featuring a collaborative menu between Chef Jonathan Benno and Executive Chef Mark Zuckerman that reflects an exploration of regional cuisine. Among Harta's dish highlights are artichokes with red kuri squash and rainbow carrots, brodetto with a variety of seafood in a tomato-saffron broth, and black bass with artichokes, fennel, radish and vadouvan broth. These join a dessert menu with items such as a créme fraiche panna cotta served with shredded honey filo, blackberries and mint. The wine program features a hand-picked list of Old and New World wines selected to complement the cuisine. Bar Harta, a convivial wine and tapas bar with a seasonal patio, will welcome guests on the second floor.

Located on the 28th floor, Bar Cima is an intimate, rooftop mezcaleria with indoor-outdoor seating spanning views from the Empire State Building to the East and Hudson Rivers. The interior evokes polished Mexican luxury, welcoming guests through walnut and brass–adorned doors into an intimate lounge area with jewel-toned seating in patterned velvets, custom stone tables with ornately carved bases and an antique mirrored ceiling. The bar itself is a jewel box for the expansive mezcal and tequila collection, made from tall walnut shelving lined with earth-toned stone panels. Out on the north terrace, guests will find a wall of tiles with copper sconces playing off their patterns and furnishings with wrapped-rope and colorful metal details, alongside breathtaking views.

DESIGN

Among Grayson Hotel's architectural highlights, guests will find concrete ceilings, high-gloss woods, and a stunning spiral staircase that invites guests on an unforgettable journey celebrating the New York City neighborhoods and ethnic cuisines that define and unite the city. The architecture and design of Grayson Hotel is credited to Italian Marcello Pozzi, founder and principal of MarceLLO Pozzi architecture & design (MLLO), a progressive practice that spans architecture, interior and industrial design. The guestroom's design elements are developed and implemented by The Setting New York. The new-build hotel is owned, developed and managed by the Fortuna Hotel Collection.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand includes 35 unique hotels around the world with the addition of Grayson Hotel. Whether it's a captivating past, an exclusive location, famous architecture and design, or an award-winning dining experience, each property within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand maintains a distinct character, freedom to be unique and inspires stories worth collecting, while providing guests with the World of Hyatt loyalty program and a trusted brand name and reputation.

Opening preview rates begin at $409 per night. To book a stay at Grayson Hotel or to learn more about the property, please visit www.graysonhotel.com or @graysonhotelnyc on Instagram.

About Grayson Hotel

Pairing an unrivaled location at 30 W. 39th Street with uniquely robust food and beverage offerings, the luxury hotel in the heart of Midtown Manhattan delivers 296 guestrooms and suites, many with views overlooking Bryant Park, the Empire State Building and the Freedom Tower. A chic homage to the Industrial Age, Grayson Hotel connects guests with Manhattan's rich history, married with trends of the moment. The hotel is open to various food and beverage concepts, including a rooftop lounge, in partnership with Apicii.

About Apicii

Apicii is a New York City based hospitality company that has developed and operates a collection of acclaimed restaurants, bars, membership clubs and private event spaces across the country. Apicii is led by Tom Dillon, who has an unparalleled, 30-year track record in hospitality, having created, developed, or operated leading global brands, including 5 of the 100 top grossing restaurants in America. Tom has operated venues which have been covered extensively in the press and been awarded Best New Restaurant in America, as well as several Michelin starred venues. The culinary team at Apicii is led by Chef Jonathan Benno, considered one of America's top chefs who's also helmed multiple Michelin-starred venues.

About Fortuna

Fortuna Realty Group is a real estate investment, development and hotel management company with a focus on hospitality and multi-family assets. The firm was founded in 1984 by Morris Moinian with its first acquisition, 1489 First Avenue. It has since expanded to other hotels and properties throughout Manhattan while establishing the roots needed to bring the Fortuna Hotel Collection to life. This collection of Fortuna owned and managed hotels comprises Hotel Hugo, Hotel Hendricks, Hotel Hayden, Hotel Indigo Wall Street and Long Island's iconic Garden City Hotel. Fortuna is poised to successfully open New York City's first property in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Grayson Hotel. Delivering exceptional quality and thoughtfully designed hotels which highlight the collections curated service and amenities, has been the core of Fortuna's vision since its conception.

About The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

More than a compilation of independent, one-of-a-kind hotels, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a thoughtful curation of stories worth collecting. Whether it's a modern marvel, a historic gem or a revitalizing retreat, each property provides thought-provoking environments and experiences that inspire for guests seeking elevated yet unscripted service when they travel. For a full list of hotels in the collection, visit unboundcollection.hyatt.com. Follow @UnboundxHyatt on Facebook and Instagram and tag your photos with #UnboundxHyatt.

