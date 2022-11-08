Holloway House®, Inc. Named 2022 EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year

FORTVILLE, Ind., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holloway House , Inc., the maker of the Quick Shine® family of floor care products, was named the 2022 Safer Choice Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) demonstrating the company's commitment to products that are safer for families, pets, workplaces, communities and the environment.



"We were honored to accept the 2022 EPA/Safer Choice Partner of the Year award in Washington DC," said Christopher Eck, President of Holloway House, Inc. "Our 14 year commitment to the EPA/Safer Choice Program is in keeping with our goal of environmental stewardship. Our priority in formulating products is to be safer for the consumer without sacrificing quality."

To qualify for the Safer Choice certification, products must meet the EPA's Safer Choice Standard including stringent human and environmental health criteria. Holloway House has been an EPA Safer Choice partner since 2008 and has been named the EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year in 2022 and 2019. All 2022 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners can be found at www.epa.gov/saferchoice .

"We believe clean and safe go hand-in-hand and this resonates with consumers who are looking for home care products that deliver better-for-you cleaning," said Steven Eck, Chief Marketing Officer of Holloway House. "We are honored to be recognized once again by the EPA as a Safer Choice Partner of the Year as we remain committed to Safer Choice clean living that aligns with consumer demands."

To commemorate 60 years of best-in-class floor care, Holloway House has introduced new label designs for its Quick Shine® family of hard-surface floor care products that make it easier for consumers to select the right product for their homes. Enhancements include new floor images that differentiate product usages and clean vibrant label colors that make it easier for consumers to select the right product for their homes.

Labels also feature Holloway House's iconic family pictogram that communicates all products are safer for families, pets and the environment. The Smart Living Clean Solutions® tagline on cleaners helps consumers understand the company's commitment to providing plant-based, safer, effective products.

"Consumers and retailers are increasingly choosing cleaning products with non-toxic, safer ingredients. The new label designs showcase our commitment to providing consumers a better, safer and sustainable clean for a healthier home," said Eck.

The Quick Shine® brand's position is to make a difference in Green Floor Restoration with polishes of superior water-borne technology and plant-based, zero-residue floor cleaners that protect the long-term health, safety and well-being of consumers.

The Quick Shine® portfolio of affordable household products restore, refresh and clean all hard surface floors. These products are in compliance with our retailers' Smart Clean Living standards and include the launch of the newest Quick Shine® Plant-Based Pet Floor Cleaner.

Quick Shine® Multi-Surface Floor Finish and Hardwood Floor Luster are always free from aluminum, ammonia, formaldehyde, fragrance, paraben, and phthalates, and provide consumers ease and savings in restoring the rich glow, color, and beauty to all sealed hard-surface flooring. The plant-based floor cleaners are also alcohol-free and deliver zero-residue for streak-free, haze-free, clean floors.

About Holloway House, Inc.

Holloway House, Inc. cares about the environment, families and pets. A family company since 1962, Holloway House products feature best-in-class formulas that maintain beautiful looking surfaces. Both Quick Shine® Multi-Surface Floor Finish and Quick Shine® Hardwood Floor Luster use cutting edge technology and superior-quality Water-Borne Polymers. Quick Shine® Cleaners are plant-based cleaning solutions driven by the cleaning power of natural baking soda.

Quick Shine® has best-in-class formulas for LVT, hardwood, laminate, marble, stone, tile and vinyl flooring as well as Sustainable Mop Kits for application of Quick Shine® Finish, Plant-Based Luster and Cleaners. Quick Shine® Multi-Surface Floor Finish is the #1 Selling Finish for LVT, Hardwood, Stone, Tile, and Laminate reported by Nielsen (Total US xAOC Floor Care L52WK Ending 10.22.2022). Quick Shine® products are available at all major retailers in the United States and Canada. For more information, go to www.quickshinefloors.com .

For information contact:

Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411

mconklin@teamclarus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0490e1ea-645e-4dde-8f80-b421f7c2074a