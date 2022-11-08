The Adoption Of Innovative Agricultural Equipment Is A Key Trend In The Agriculture Sprayers Market As Per The Business Research Company's Agriculture Sprayers Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company's research report on the agriculture sprayers market, the increase in the adoption of innovative agricultural equipment has emerged as a key trend in the agricultural sprayer market. Major companies operating in the agricultural sprayer market are developing innovative agricultural equipment to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in March 2021, GUSS Automation, a US-based agricultural machinery manufacturer, launched an autonomous orchard sprayer to increase efficiency and precision and keep their crews safer. GUSS uses a unique combination of LiDAR, GPS, and the latest technology to autonomously roll through the orchard, spraying each tree with precision and efficiency.

The global agriculture sprayers market size is expected to grow from $2.25 billion in 2021 to $2.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The agriculture sprayers market growth is expected to reach $3.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The increase in focus on farm efficiency and productivity is expected to propel the growth of the agriculture sprayers market going forward. Farm efficiency refers to a measure of comparison of the yield of all crops on a given farm with the average yields of crops in the locality, whereas productivity is calculated as the ratio of agricultural outputs to inputs. Agriculture sprayers help increase farm efficiency and productivity, including reduced costs, improved spray efficiency, safety, and less harm to crops and the environment. For instance, according to the Indian budget, a division of the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, long-term trends indicate that the agriculture sector's share of the economy's overall GVA is around 18%, and the percentage of the agriculture and allied sectors in the total GVA increased to 20.2% in 2020–21. Therefore, an increase in focus on on-farm efficiency and productivity is driving the agriculture sprayers market.

Major players in the agriculture sprayers market are John Deere, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, STIHL Group, Agco Corporation, Bucher Industries AG, AMAZONEN-WERKE H. DREYER SE & Co. KG, Buhler Industries Inc, Hardi International A/S, HORSCH Maschinen GmbH, Bateman Sprayers, Househam Sprayers Ltd, Sam Sprayers, and Stahly Applicators Inc.

The global agriculture sprayers market segments are categorized by type into handheld, self-propelled, low HP, medium HP, high HP, tractor-mounted, trailed, aerial; by nozzle type into hydraulic nozzle, gaseous nozzle, centrifugal nozzle, thermal nozzle; by capacity into ultra-low volume, low volume, high volume; by power source into fuel-based, electric and battery-driven, solar, manual; by usage into field sprayers, orchard sprayers, gardening sprayers.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the agricultural sprayers market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the agriculture sprayers market during the forecast period. The regions covered in this agriculture sprayers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

