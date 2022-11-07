Meeting with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz

TAJIKISTAN, November 7 - On November 7, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the city of Sharm El Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt, on the sidelines of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27) met with the Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

During the meeting, current issues and prospects of cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon expressed his satisfaction with the level of diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Germany, as well as the support of this country in strengthening the independence of our country.

During the meeting, the issue of continuing the intergovernmental dialogue on cooperation for development, the holding of the meeting of economic circles of Tajikistan and Germany, and the participation of Tajikistan in the international exhibition "Berlin Green Week 2023" were discussed.

The sides also exchanged views on current issues, including the adverse effects of climate change, drought and scarcity, the melting of glaciers, the complicated situation in Afghanistan, the consequences of the pandemic, sanctions and its impact on the countries.

At the end of the conversation, the Head of State Emomali Rahmon invited the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, to pay an official visit to Tajikistan.