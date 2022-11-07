Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,822 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz

TAJIKISTAN, November 7 - On November 7, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the city of Sharm El Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt, on the sidelines of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27) met with the Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

During the meeting, current issues and prospects of cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon expressed his satisfaction with the level of diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Germany, as well as the support of this country in strengthening the independence of our country.

During the meeting, the issue of continuing the intergovernmental dialogue on cooperation for development, the holding of the meeting of economic circles of Tajikistan and Germany, and the participation of Tajikistan in the international exhibition "Berlin Green Week 2023" were discussed.

The sides also exchanged views on current issues, including the adverse effects of climate change, drought and scarcity, the melting of glaciers, the complicated situation in Afghanistan, the consequences of the pandemic, sanctions and its impact on the countries.

At the end of the conversation, the Head of State Emomali Rahmon invited the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, to pay an official visit to Tajikistan.

You just read:

Meeting with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.