Meeting with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso

TAJIKISTAN, November 7 - On November 7, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the city of Sharm El Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt, on the sidelines of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27) met with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Ms. Odile Renaud-Basso.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the EBRD were discussed.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, thanked the management of the Bank for continuous and beneficial cooperation and expressed confidence that the process of financing projects in the priority areas of Tajikistan will continue effectively.

The contribution of the bank to the strengthening of the financial sector, the development of the private sector, the fields of transport, energy, water supply and raising the level of communal services in our country was emphasized.

Increasing economic activity, development of the financial market and support for industrial entrepreneurship, especially in the direction of final processing of agricultural products, mining minerals and other local raw materials, were assessed as other areas of cooperation.

Attracting additional funds for the full implementation of projects to achieve one of the strategic goals of the state, i.e. "energy independence", as well as, in the conditions of climate change, more access to "green energy" and the formation of a "green economy" was considered necessary.

During the conversation, the interlocutors also exchanged views on other issues of interest.