Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size is projected to reach USD 243.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%: Straits Research

The global pharmaceutical packaging market size was valued at USD 110.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 243.7 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030. Increased Spendings on Medicines to Drive the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmaceutical packaging is used for storing and transporting of medicines while keeping its properties intact until it is consumed. Innovation and product development has always been among the primary driving force of the pharmaceutical industry. This is one of the reasons why the use of technology is the area of focus and investment among leading players of this market. Companies are putting in considerable effort into expanding their facilities and equipping themselves with modern technologies to stay ahead in this market. For instance, in March 2019, Gerresheimer announced its plan of investing in a new plant in Skopje, Macedonia. The plan is expected to start from the second half of 2020. However, recent developments such as Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic is expected to delay its operation.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/pharmaceutical-packaging-market/request-sample





COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global pandemic of COVID-19 will reflect adversely on the availability of raw material for the pharmaceutical market. Plastic and polymers are among the leading packaging types holding a dominant share in this market. The disruption in the supply chain of raw materials in the pharmaceutical packaging market will lead to a decrease in production. For instance, China was among the top exporters of glass bottles, which is one of the dominant end products for storing and transporting medicines . Companies will also have to experiment and speed up product innovation in tandem with a possible vaccine or drug for the coronavirus. This holds significant potential for product development and an increase in the pharmaceutical packaging market, though it will be halted for some time due to the closing of international borders and temporary loss of trade.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 243.7 Billion by 2030 CAGR 9.2% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Product Type, Raw Material, Drug Delivery Mode, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors WestRock Company, Amcor plc, Berry Global, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, AptarGroup, Inc., Schott AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Dickinson, and Company, Becton, Nipro Corporation, Catalent, Inc., 3M Company, Plastube Incorporated, Nampak Limited, Hindalco Industries among other players. Key Market Opportunities Demographic Trends to Fuel Growth for this Market Key Market Drivers Increased Spendings on Medicines to Drive the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/pharmaceutical-packaging-market





Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific will register the highest growth rate in this market, owing to the emerging middle class, along with the increase in investments aimed at improving the healthcare infrastructure. However, the high packaging costs, the erratic regulatory landscape, and the increasing efforts on anti-counterfeiting measures are anticipated to restrict the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Key Highlights

The global pharmaceutical packaging market size is projected to reach USD 243.7 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030.

is projected to reach USD 243.7 billion by 2030 at a from 2022 to 2030. Based on type , the market is segmented into cartridges, blister packs, labels and accessories, caps and closures, plastic bottles, pre-fillable syringes, temperature-controlled packaging, pre-filled inhalers, medical specialty bags, pouches and strip packs, vials, ampoules, jars and canisters, and medication tubes.

, the market is segmented into cartridges, blister packs, labels and accessories, caps and closures, plastic bottles, pre-fillable syringes, temperature-controlled packaging, pre-filled inhalers, medical specialty bags, pouches and strip packs, vials, ampoules, jars and canisters, and medication tubes. Based on product type , it is divided into primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging.

, it is divided into primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging. Due to the simplicity of obtaining the raw ingredients needed to produce the finished product, the plastics and polymers category is predicted to dominate the market.

Europe to dominate the pharmaceutical packaging market.

Key Players

WestRock Company, Amcor plc

Berry Global Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

AptarGroup Inc.

Schott AG

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Dickinson and Company

Becton

Nipro Corporation

Catalent Inc.

3M Company

Plastube Incorporated

Nampak Limited

Hindalco Industries





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/pharmaceutical-packaging-market/request-sample





Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Segmentation

By Type

Cartridges

Blister Packs

Labels and Accessories

Caps and Closures

Plastic Bottles

Pre-fillable Syringes

Temperature-Controlled Packaging

Pre-filled Inhalers

Medical Specialty Bags

Pouches and Strip Packs

Vials

Ampoules

Jars and Canisters

Medication Tubes

Others (Trays, Paperboard Boxes, and Corrugated Boxes)

By Product Type

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

By Raw Material

Plastics and Polymers

Glass

Metals

Paper and Paperboards

Others (Rubber and Steel)

By Drug Delivery Mode

Oral Drugs

Pulmonary

Transdermal

Injectables

Topical

Nasal

Ocular/ Ophthalmic

IV Drugs

Others (targeted drug delivery, carrier-based drug delivery, nanoparticle drug delivery, and genetic transfer)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America, and the Caribbean

The Middle East

Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environmental & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

5 Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Cartridges

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Blister Packs

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Labels & accessories

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.5 Caps & closures

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.6 Plastic bottles

5.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.7 Pre-fillable syringes

5.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.8 Temperature-controlled packaging

5.8.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.9 Vials

5.9.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.10 Ampoules

5.10.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.11 Others

5.11.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Product Type Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Primary Packaging

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Secondary Packaging

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Tertiary Packaging

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Raw Material Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 Plastics and Polymers

7.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.3 Glass

7.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.4 Metals

7.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.5 Paper and Paperboards

7.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8 Drug Delivery Mode Overview

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2 Oral

8.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.3 Pulmonary

8.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.4 Transdermal

8.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.5 InjecTABLE

8.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.6 Topical

8.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.7 Nasal

8.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.8 Ocular/Ophthalmic

8.8.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.9 IV Drugs

8.9.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.10 Others

8.10.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9 Regional Overview

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Economic Overview

9.2.2 Market Scenario

9.2.3 The U.S.

9.2.3.1 By Type

9.2.3.2 By Product Type

9.2.3.3 By Raw Material

9.2.3.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.2.4 Canada

9.2.4.1 By Type

9.2.4.2 By Product Type

9.2.4.3 By Raw Material

9.2.4.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.2.5 Mexico

9.2.5.1 By Type

9.2.5.2 By Product Type

9.2.5.3 By Raw Material

9.2.5.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.3 Central and South America, and Caribbean

9.3.1 Economic Overview

9.3.2 Market Scenario

9.3.3 Brazil

9.3.3.1 By Type

9.3.3.2 By Product Type

9.3.3.3 By Raw Material

9.3.3.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.3.4 Argentina

9.3.4.1 By Type

9.3.4.2 By Product Type

9.3.4.3 By Raw Material

9.3.4.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.3.5 Columbia

9.3.5.1 By Type

9.3.5.2 By Product Type

9.3.5.3 By Raw Material

9.3.5.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.3.6 Rest of Central and South America, And Caribbean

9.3.6.1 By Type

9.3.6.2 By Product Type

9.3.6.3 By Raw Material

9.3.6.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Economic Overview

9.4.2 Market Scenario

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.3.1 By Type

9.4.3.2 By Product Type

9.4.3.3 By Raw Material

9.4.3.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.4.4 France

9.4.4.1 By Type

9.4.4.2 By Product Type

9.4.4.3 By Raw Material

9.4.4.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.4.5 The U.K.

9.4.5.1 By Type

9.4.5.2 By Product Type

9.4.5.3 By Raw Material

9.4.5.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.4.6 Italy

9.4.6.1 By Type

9.4.6.2 By Product Type

9.4.6.3 By Raw Material

9.4.6.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.4.7 The Rest of Europe

9.4.7.1 By Type

9.4.7.2 By Product Type

9.4.7.3 By Raw Material

9.4.7.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

9.5.1 Economic Overview

9.5.2 Market Scenario

9.5.3 China

9.5.3.1 By Type

9.5.3.2 By Product Type

9.5.3.3 By Raw Material

9.5.3.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.5.4 Japan

9.5.4.1 By Type

9.5.4.2 By Product Type

9.5.4.3 By Raw Material

9.5.4.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.5.5 India

9.5.5.1 By Type

9.5.5.2 By Product Type

9.5.5.3 By Raw Material

9.5.5.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.5.6 Australia

9.5.6.1 By Type

9.5.6.2 By Product Type

9.5.6.3 By Raw Material

9.5.6.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.5.7 South Korea

9.5.7.1 By Type

9.5.7.2 By Product Type

9.5.7.3 By Raw Material

9.5.7.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.5.8 Rest of APAC

9.5.8.1 By Type

9.5.8.2 By Product Type

9.5.8.3 By Raw Material

9.5.8.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.6 The Middle East

9.6.1 Economic Overview

9.6.2 Market Scenario

9.6.3 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3.1 By Type

9.6.3.2 By Product Type

9.6.3.3 By Raw Material

9.6.3.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.6.4 The UAE

9.6.4.1 By Type

9.6.4.2 By Product Type

9.6.4.3 By Raw Material

9.6.4.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.6.5 Qatar

9.6.5.1 By Type

9.6.5.2 By Product Type

9.6.5.3 By Raw Material

9.6.5.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.6.6 Oman

9.6.6.1 By Type

9.6.6.2 By Product Type

9.6.6.3 By Raw Material

9.6.6.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.6.7 Turkey

9.6.7.1 By Type

9.6.7.2 By Product Type

9.6.7.3 By Raw Material

9.6.7.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.6.8 The Rest of the Middle East

9.6.8.1 By Type

9.6.8.2 By Product Type

9.6.8.3 By Raw Material

9.6.8.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.7 Africa

9.7.1 Economic Overview

9.7.2 Market Scenario

9.7.3 Nigeria

9.7.3.1 By Type

9.7.3.2 By Product Type

9.7.3.3 By Raw Material

9.7.3.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.7.4 South Africa

9.7.4.1 By Type

9.7.4.2 By Product Type

9.7.4.3 By Raw Material

9.7.4.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

9.7.5 The Rest of Africa

9.7.5.1 By Type

9.7.5.2 By Product Type

9.7.5.3 By Raw Material

9.7.5.4 By Drug Delivery Mode

10 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

10.1 Competition Dashboard

10.2 Industry Structure

10.3 WestRock Company

10.3.1 Business Overview

10.3.2 Financial Performance

10.3.3 Recent Developments

10.3.4 Product Portfolio

10.4 Amcor plc

10.4.1 Business Overview

10.4.2 Financial Performance

10.4.3 Recent Developments

10.4.4 Product Portfolio

10.5 Berry Global, Inc.

10.5.1 Business Overview

10.5.2 Financial Performance

10.5.3 Recent Developments

10.5.4 Product Portfolio

10.6 Gerresheimer AG

10.6.1 Business Overview

10.6.2 Financial Performance

10.6.3 Recent Developments

10.6.4 Product Portfolio

10.7 AptarGroup, Inc.

10.7.1 Business Overview

10.7.2 Financial Performance

10.7.3 Recent Developments

10.7.4 Product Portfolio

10.8 Schott AG

10.8.1 Business Overview

10.8.2 Financial Performance

10.8.3 Recent Developments

10.8.4 Product Portfolio

10.9 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

10.9.1 Business Overview

10.9.2 Financial Performance

10.9.3 Recent Developments

10.9.4 Product Portfolio

10.10 Dickinson, and Company

10.10.1Business Overview

10.10.2Financial Performance

10.10.3Recent Developments

10.10.4Product Portfolio

10.11 Becton

10.11.1Business Overview

10.11.2Financial Performance

10.11.3Recent Developments

10.11.4Product Portfolio

10.12 Nipro Corporation

10.12.1Business Overview

10.12.2Financial Performance

10.12.3Recent Developments

10.12.4Product Portfolio

10.13 Catalent, Inc.

10.13.1Business Overview

10.13.2Financial Performance

10.13.3Recent Developments

10.13.4Product Portfolio

10.14 3M Company

10.14.1Business Overview

10.14.2Financial Performance

10.14.3Recent Developments

10.14.4Product Portfolio

10.15 Plastube Incorporated

10.15.1Business Overview

10.15.2Financial Performance

10.15.3Recent Developments

10.15.4Product Portfolio

10.16 Nampak Limited

10.16.1Business Overview

10.16.2Financial Performance

10.16.3Recent Developments

10.16.4Product Portfolio

10.17 Hindalco Industries

10.17.1Business Overview

10.17.2Financial Performance

10.17.3Recent Developments

10.17.4Product Portfolio

11 Conclusion & Recommendation

12 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/pharmaceutical-packaging-market/toc





News Media

Plastic Injection Molding Market Size Worth USD 15734 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 4%

Rising Application of Methanol in Automotive Industries to Drive the Methanol Market





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Pharmaceutical Stability and Storage Services Market : Information by Services (Stability and Storage), Molecules (Small Molecules and Large Molecules), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Pharmaceutical Glass Tubing Market : Information by Application (Vials, Ampoules, Cartridges, Syringes), and Region — Forecast till 2030

India’s Paper Market : Information by Type, Application (Newspaper, Printing and Writing, Decoration Paper, Pharmaceutical Packaging), and Region — Forecast Till 2026

Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market : Information by Service Type – CMO Segment (API Manufacturing, Packaging), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com