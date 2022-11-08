HTC Vive and Imversed Partner to Bring VR/AR Land to Larger Audience

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As HTC Vive continues to commit its efforts to new and innovative technologies, the company has announced its plans to team up with Imversed. Imversed is an easy-to-use VR/AR land management platform that gives users the capability to create their own GameFi currency. This currency can be used to purchase virtual real estate, 3D assets, and experiences within the Imversed metaverse.

The partnership between HTC Vive and Imversed will help to bring VR/AR technology and metaverse to a larger audience. The companies will work together to provide a no-code platform that allows users to easily create and manage their own virtual currency pool. In addition, they will also be able to manage their digital assets, in-game items and experiences with ease, compatible with multiple metaverse platforms.

"HTC Vive is a strong partner in the VR/AR industry, and we are excited to be working with them. We believe that our partnership will help to bring Imversed's easy-to-use land management platform to a larger audience," said Ed Ow, the Chairman of Imversed.

To make the platform work, Imversed also has its own blockchain that supports ERC-721 hybrid smart contracts, which is perfectly transferable with the Ethereum chain and has an extra layer of security implemented by Imversed chain itself. This allows for a high degree of security and immutability, as well as the ability to trade in-game assets with other players. The partnership between HTC Vive and Imversed will no doubt help spur on further adoption of blockchain technology in the gaming industry.

Imversed plans to launch its public chain in mid-November and will offer the first sales of its land in December. Imversed also plans to release an avatar uploader that will allow users to easily upload any form of avatar, whether in GLP or VRM format. The avatar dimensions will be standardized so that they fit within the land sizes available in the Imversed metaverse. This will ensure that users have a smooth and seamless experience when navigating between virtual worlds.

Imversed believes that the definition of a metaverse is the word "meta," which means to encompass all things and be a very open-minded company. Imversed is committed to making the metaverse easily accessible to anyone from any platform, including those from other metaverse projects.

