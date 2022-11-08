Submit Release
Foreign Service Institute Director Polaschik Travels to Thailand, India, and Austria

Director of the Foreign Service Institute (FSI) Joan Polaschik is traveling to Thailand, India, and Austria November 7-18 to highlight FSI’s efforts to ready the Department’s workforce for the mission demands of today and tomorrow through training and learning opportunities.

The Director will visit the Department of State’s Regional Training Center in Bangkok and speak to management professionals at a conference in Vienna. In all three cities, she will meet with constituencies from the U.S. missions to discuss emerging learning needs and how FSI can best meet them.

In New Delhi, Director Polaschik will attend the annual meeting of the International Forum of Diplomatic Training. With counterparts from other diplomatic training academies and universities, she will share FSI’s best practices in training the State Department’s workforce on diplomatic tradecraft, language skills, leadership, and crisis management. For further information, please contact FSI-SCPU_Mailbox@state.gov.

