Overseas Buildings Operations Awarded LEED® Gold for New U.S. Embassy in Maputo, Mozambique

In recognition of the Department’s commitment to environmental leadership and sustainable design, the new U.S. Embassy in Maputo, Mozambique, achieved Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) Gold certification from the United States Green Building Council.

Designed in collaboration by YGH + Integrus Architecture and Allied Works Architecture, both of Portland, Oregon, and constructed by Pernix Group, Inc. of Lombard, Illinois, the new embassy provides a secure, innovative, sustainable, and resilient platform for U.S. diplomacy in Mozambique. The campus models the latest energy-efficient strategies through an ultra-high-performance concrete fin-shade system that surrounds the building to reduce solar heat gain, as well as its use of low-flow plumbing fixtures, LED installations with daylighting controls, and a solar hot-water system. Energy-conservation strategies reduce the embassy’s electricity use to 24 percent below international benchmarks. In addition, innovative stormwater management solutions enhance the resilience of the campus and neighborhood by mitigating seasonal flooding.

The embassy in Maputo was completed in 2021 and joins 60 U.S. diplomatic missions worldwide that have achieved LEED certification: three Platinum, 21 Gold, and 36 Silver or LEED-certified missions.

Learn more about the new U.S. Embassy Maputo here.

Since the start of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, OBO has completed 172 new diplomatic facilities and currently oversees more than 50 active projects either in design or under construction worldwide.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation and that support U.S. diplomats in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.

For further information, please contact OBO’s External Affairs Director Neda Brown at OBO-External-Affairs@state.gov or visit www.state.gov/obo.

