Wisconsin US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to a Veteran Who Has Lung Cancer and Who Before 1982 Had Workplace Asbestos Exposure to Call The Gori Law Firm About Compensation and Possible VA Benefits

"Every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one’s asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation." ” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

MADISON , WISCONSIN , USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wisconsin US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Veteran or individual who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer in Wisconsin or any other state to please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2016-about financial compensation if prior to 1982 they had regular exposure to asbestos at work. Compensation for a person like this might be in the $100,000s as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always more than happy to discuss. A person who had routine exposure to asbestos has a five times greater chance of developing lung cancer-than a person who did not. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Advocate says, "Most people have heard about mesothelioma and significant compensation for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Most people who had routine exposure to asbestos in the armed forces and or at work before 1982 are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. With the help of The Gori Law Firm, we are trying to increase awareness about asbestos exposure lung cancer and the fact there might be substantial compensation for people like this.

In addition, The Gori Law Firm will assist with filing a VA benefit claim for a Veteran of the army, navy, air force, marine corps or coast guard for their veteran client who now has lung cancer, and who before 1982---they had heavy exposure to asbestos. The Gori Law Firm does not charge their Veteran clients who have asbestos exposure lung cancer and or mesothelioma for this extra service as they are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2016. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Wisconsin US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, Racine, Appleton, Oshkosh or anywhere in Wisconsin.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Wisconsin include US Navy Veterans, a worker at one of Wisconsin’s numerous power plants, pulp, or paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, millwrights, boiler technicians, insulators, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Wisconsin.USNavyLungCancer.Com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. https://GoriLaw.Com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.