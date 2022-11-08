Submit Release
Statement from the Honourable Cory Deagle on Federal, Provincial, and Territorial Infrastructure Ministers meetings

CANADA, November 8 - “Yesterday, infrastructure ministers from coast to coast to coast joined together to discuss our shared priorities and continued partnership to ensure our communities remain strong and vibrant through strategic investments in infrastructure.

I was pleased to hear Minister LeBlanc reaffirm the Government of Canada’s commitment to helping support the recovery and rebuilding of our province, and the region, after the impacts of Hurricane Fiona.

As we work to address the potential impacts of climate change and support the health, wellness and quality of life of Canadians in the next generation of infrastructure programs, I will continue to advocate for infrastructure programs that are fair and equitable to smaller jurisdictions like Prince Edward Island. 

Additionally, the Province of Prince Edward Island was pleased to share with infrastructure ministers the work done on the province’s climate change risk assessment and the success we’ve seen in integrating coastal hazard information and flood risk mapping tools into important infrastructure projects in our province including at West Point and Souris Causeway. 

The Province of Prince Edward Island will continue to be there for Islanders by investments in infrastructure that are important to our communities and to the people of our province."

Media contact:
April Gallant
Department of Transportation and Infrastructure 
902-368-5112
aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

