Ethan Allen Unveils Its Latest Interior Design Destination in Skokie

/EIN News/ -- SKOKIE, Ill., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen has relocated its Skokie Design Center to “The Shops at Orchard Place” a premier shopping destination. The new 6,050-square-foot Design Center has a bright, open, modern layout that invites collaboration.

The interior design follows our best and most current interior design concepts. Upon entering the new Design Center, our clients will immediately be viewing our design studio. The design studio showcases our talented interior designers, with freestanding workstations with large screen monitors. These technological tools allow for 3D client presentations and renderings. In addition, all the designer’s tools, including fabric and case good finish samples are at hand, to facilitate the experience.

This move capitalizes on the brand’s ongoing commitment to combining technology with personal service and growing its strong North American manufacturing base.

“Ethan Allen has evolved into an all-in-one, whole-home custom design house,” stated Farooq Kathwari, Chairman and CEO of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. “Our newest Design Centers truly bring the full Ethan Allen experience to life. They also put the talent of our more than 1,200 interior design professionals front and center. These moves capitalize on our ongoing commitment to combining personal service with technology. They showcase our unparalleled selection, the customizations that we can create in our North American workshops, and the interior design possibilities that define our brand.”

Mr. Kathwari added: "We are fortunate to have maintained and grown our North American workshops where customization helps us create relevant and quality products, putting us in a better position to serve our clients."

Ethan Allen's Design Centers have evolved into true interior design studios, with technology-driven projections and dedicated workstations that foster collaboration between designers and clients. Each workstation highlights the breadth of selection within a home furnishings category, including available custom fabrics, leathers, finishes, and options, where relevant. Clients can also use touchscreens located throughout the store to perform product research at their own pace.

The Design Center is located at 9747 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60077.

Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 to 6; and Sunday, noon to 5. Ethan Allen operates five Design Centers in Illinois: Naperville, Lombard, Peoria, Orland Park, and Skokie.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) is a leading interior design company, manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company is a global luxury home fashion brand that is vertically integrated from product design through home delivery, which offers its customers stylish product offerings, artisanal quality, and personalized service. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of home furnishings through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Mexico and Honduras, including one sawmill, one rough mill and a lumberyard. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities.

