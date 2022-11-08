New College Institute Partners with Manufacturing Skills Institute to Offer Apprenticeship

/EIN News/ -- Martinsville, Va, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New College Institute (NCI) announces a partnership with Manufacturing Skills Institute (MSI) to provide an Advanced Manufacturing Machine Operator Registered Apprenticeship Program (AMMORAP), to begin October 31.

The Registered Apprenticeship Program is a proven training model for growing and retaining a skilled workforce in today’s competitive business environment. The “earn while you learn” approach combines on-the-job training and related classroom instruction. The outcome benefits the company with a skilled workforce and provides the employee with paid training and the ability to advance upon completion of the program.

The Virginia Manufacturing Association (VMA) is contracted with the Department of Labor to assist across the country in expanding Registered Apprenticeship Programs. MSI partners with employers to develop apprenticeship programs in various industries, ranging from cyber to electric power generation, transmission, and distribution to transportation and skilled trades.

Clifford House, Quality Assurance Instructor at NCI negotiated the new program. “My hope is that we can provide manufacturers with the skilled workforce that is able to facilitate all the different production needs at the same time providing apprentices with quality employment”, House explained.

Focused on machine operators, this program offers paid training and is to be completed in a 12-month period. Grant money is available to aid the apprentice during their training. Direct training from subject matter experts supports both the apprentice and the sponsor. Related Technical Instruction (RTI) is composed of 144 hours of virtual training which includes: Manufacturing Technician Level 1 Credential, OSHA 10 plus additional safety training for manufacturing, Basic Machine Technology, and Process Safety Management course.

MSI offers a Pre-MT1 Assessment to students seeking the MT1 Certification. The Pre-MT1 prepares individuals to obtain certifications issued by MSI and included in the National Skills Certification System for critical manufacturing occupations.

The new partnership arrives on the heels of Governor Youngkin’s recent proclamation recognizing November as Virginia Apprenticeship Month.

The Advanced Manufacturing Registered Apprenticeship Program offers multiple sessions. Visit https://newcollegeinstitute.org/degrees-and-training/workforce-development/advance-manufacturing-operator/to learn more and register. For more information contact Clifford House, 276-403-5671,chouse@newcollegeinstitute.org

MSI partners with employers throughout the country to provide a variety of RAPs in various industries in manufacturing and supply chain logistics. MSI provides professional facilitation and consulting assistance to establish innovative strategies that will propel the program once instituted. Additional resources are available for training and on-site implementation.

VMA, a statewide association since 1922, has served as a manufacturing industry advocate nationwide. VMA develops constructive policies and activities on behalf of industry by serving as an advocate for businesses, helping them face the legislative, regulatory, taxation, environmental, workplace, business law, insurance, and technology issues that they might face, as well as being an aggregator of business services for its members.

Kim Phillips New College Institute kphillips@newcollegeinstitute.org