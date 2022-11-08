Sarcoma Drugs Market Predicted to Reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in the prevalence of soft tissue sarcoma and surge in the awareness among the people regarding soft tissue sarcoma to drive the global sarcoma drugs market trends. Rise in demand for sarcoma drugs in hospitals, clinics, and cancer research centres will create new growth opportunities for the global market in the years ahead.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sarcoma drugs market generated $1.12 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.49 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32028

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.12 billion Market Size in 2031 $2.49 billion CAGR 8.3% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments Covered Disease Indication, Treatment, End-User, and Region. Drivers Rise in the prevalence of soft tissue sarcoma and surge in awareness among people regarding soft tissue sarcoma. Surge in the number of diagnostic centres. Opportunities Massive use of sarcoma drugs in chemotherapy and targeted drug therapy. Rise in the demand for sarcoma drugs in hospitals, clinics, and cancer research centres. Restraints Side effects and huge costs of chemotherapy.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the growth of the global sarcoma drugs market, owing to postponement or rescheduling of chemotherapy and targeted drug therapies, as cancer hospitals were converted into the COVID-19 hospitals.

Decrease in the number of diagnostic and investigation tests for cancer adversely affected the growth of the global market during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global sarcoma drugs market based on disease indication, treatment, end-user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on disease indication, the soft tissue sarcoma segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly 90% of the global sarcoma drugs market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The report also includes the malignant bone tumors segment.

On the basis of treatment, the chemotherapy segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global sarcoma drugs market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the targeted drug therapy segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

In terms of end user, the hospital and clinics segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global sarcoma drugs market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. In addition, the hospital and clinics segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The report also includes segments such as cancer research center.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32028

Based on region, the market across the North American region held the major market share in 2021, grabbing more than two-fifths of the global sarcoma drugs market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific sarcoma drugs market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global sarcoma drugs market report include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, AgonOX, Inc., and Eisai Co., Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global sarcoma drugs market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Radiodermatitis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

PET-CT Scanner Device Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Vascular Disease Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Oral Cancer Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.