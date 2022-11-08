PeaTos is the Leading Crunchy, Tasty Non-GMO ”Junk” Free Junk Snack

PeaTos®, The Leading Salty Snack Challenger Taking on Frito Lays’ Cheetos(R) and Funyuns®, Receives Non-GMO Project Verified Seal

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its introduction in 2019, PeaTos has experienced explosive growth and received widespread acclaim thanks to its innovative approach, one that offers the flavor and fun of junk snacks like Cheetos and Funyuns but with the benefit of better-for-you nutrition.

Today, PeaTos announced that four of its 100% plant-based offerings - Crunchy Onion Rings, a savory snack with just a hint of sweet; Crunchy No-Cheese Curls, a finger-licking cheesy classic; Crunchy Fiery Curls, where serious heats meets serious crunch; and the all-new Crunchy Pizza Rings, a fresh from the oven mix of tomato and cheese flavors - have each passed the independent verification and testing process to become Project NON-GMO Certified. The four PeaTos varieties will now bear the Non-GMO Project Verified seal, offering consumers independent, third-party assurance that best practices have been followed to avoid the inclusion of genetically modified organisms.

“PeaTos continues to revolutionize the snacking category by offering the same great tasting classic snacks that American grew up on, but with plant-based nutrition and none of the junk,” said PeaTos founder Nick Desai. “Moms love PeaTos because they mimic old school snacks like Cheetos and Fun-yuns, but without all the scary ingredients. Now PeaTos are the world’s first NON-GMO Verified Junk Snack!”

PeaTos Dares to Challenge PepsiCo Frito-Lay’s Category Monopoly

For decades, the category has been monopolized by one player, meaning consumer choice at the retail level is an illusion. In a classic David vs. Goliath battle, PeaTos is challenging PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay’s dominance with a unique approach that bridges the gap between junk food taste and better-for-you nutrition. PeaTos replaces the traditional corn base with nutrient-dense peas for a unique snack experience that offers 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of the leading salty snack counterparts but with nothing artificial and now with no dairy.

100% Plant-Based PeaTos Reimagines America’s Favorite Nostalgic Snacks

PeaTos employs proprietary methodology to replicate the dairy experience using only 100% plant-based ingredients. The result is an all-plant based, vegan snack that offers the taste and finger-licking sensory experience of America’s favorite snacks.

About PeaTos®

PeaTos is a revolutionary snack brand on a mission to upgrade America’s favorite snacks by replacing the old-school base of corn with powerful peas and taking the “junk” out of junk food. PeaTos delivers on the “junk food” taste and experience but with the benefit of more nutrition. PeaTos has 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of its traditional counterparts such as Cheetos® and Funyuns®, contains no artificial ingredients, and is made with non-GMO ingredients. The new line, which debuted in March 2022, uses proprietary technology to go 100% plant-based and still keep the full “junk food” experience. PeaTos is available at more than 7000 retail outlets including Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Sprouts, CVS Health, H-E-Band online at Peatos.com and on Amazon. Founded in 2019 by visionary entrepreneur Nick Desai, PeaTos boasts leading investors including Post Holdings Inc., Carlos Barroso, former head of Global R&D for PepsiCo; Carl Lee, former CEO of Snyder Lance; and Apu Mody, past president of Mars Food. Headquartered in Los Angeles, PeaTos is a member of social media platform We Won’t Have Time, which seeks to reduce climate impact and promote an ecologically sound environment. Learn more at peatos.com and find us on Facebook.com/peatosbrand and on Twitter and Instagram @peaTosbrand.

