Trauma Implants Market Size is Projected to Garner $ USD 15.2 billion by 2031 Says Allied Market Research

Trauma Implants Market Size

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total trauma implants market share.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Trauma Implants Market Size surpassed USD 8.4 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow at USD 15.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Surge in demand for screw implants and interlocking nail implants, increase in incidences of extremity fractures, and rise in healthcare expenditure in developing countries such as India and China drive the global trauma implants market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total trauma implants market share.

Key Players of Global Trauma Implants Market Report –

• Conformis

• Globus Medical Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

• B. Braun Melsungen Ag

• Bioretec Ltd

• Colson Medical Llc (Acumed)

• Medtronic Plc

• Orthofix Medical, Inc

• Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.

• Smith & Nephew plc

• Stryker Corporations

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Global Trauma Implants Market Segmentation –

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global trauma implants market based on product, material type, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product, the screws segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-thirds of the global trauma implants market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the bioabsorbable fixators segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on material type, the metallic biomaterials segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around four-fifths of the global trauma implants market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the bioabsorbable materials segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global trauma implants market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the orthopedic centers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total trauma implants market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

