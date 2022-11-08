Augmented Reality Market Business Scenario Analysis ,Trend, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2028

Market Size – USD 15.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 46.4%, Market Trends – Increasing demand from education sector

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Augmented Reality (AR) market size is expected to reach USD 332.60 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 46.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Rising demand for Augmented Reality (AR) technology to train, maintain, and assist across various industries such as healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing, are among some of the major factors driving revenue growth of the market. Augmented reality increases the understanding of certain features of the physical world, and derives smart and accessible insights that can be applied to real-world applications.

Technological advancements in AR is also driving revenue growth of the market. Increasing penetration of smartphones and mobile gaming trend, and adoption of this technology in the education sector are factors supporting growth of the market. Various industries are unveiling new generation of AR solutions and applications as devices are becoming increasingly advanced and powerful, and networks are continuing to expand in terms of capacity. 5G connectivity and edge computing have made the technology more feasible, and opened up access to a number of new potential users.

Some retail organizations are among the early adopters of AR technology. Manufacturers are developing technologies to improve consumer shopping experience by incorporating augmented reality technology in catalog apps. AR helps shoppers to visualize how various products look in different environments. IKEA has an app that allows users to use AR to test IKEA’s products in real-time through Apple’s iOS. The app scales products based on room dimensions, with 98% accuracy. It allows users to visualize the company’s furniture in their own surroundings.

Available Sample Report in PDF Version@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/936

The Augmented Reality industry is segmented in this report based on manufacturers, regions, product types, and applications. The study can help understand the industry and define progress strategies for the company / key players. Provides a detailed analysis of new entrants or existing competitors in the Augmented Reality industry, ranging from industry positioning and marketing channels to potential growth strategies.

Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Apple Inc., Zappar Ltd., Sony Corporation, Infinity Augmented Reality Ltd., Wikitude GmbH, Magic Leap, Inc., Seiko Epson, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2021, Nreal launched its augmented reality smart glasses in Europe and the U.S. The company first launched its product in Korea, where customers could purchase them bundled with LG Velvet and the Galaxy Note 20.

Augmented Reality technology enriches the real world with digital information and media, such as videos and 3D models, overlaying the camera view of user’s tablet, smartphones, PCs, or connected glasses in real-time. Augmented reality browsers also enrich camera display with contextual information. For example, users can point their smartphone at a building to display its estimated value or history.

Head-up display are installed in dashboard of the vehicles to display important information and data without diverting driver from their view position. The head-up display was initially designed to be used in military aviation but has shifted to personal cars and other automotive. It eliminates the user’s need to take their eyes off the road.

Augmented reality is redefining the gaming industry. It creates immersive experiences which allow users to feel that they are interacting personally with their digital environment. Augmented reality games can be played on tablets, smartphones, and portable gaming systems. In February 2020, Red Bull launched a series of AR games, ‘Discover Your Wiiings,’ featuring five Red Bull athletes. It provides gamers the opportunity to engage with custom augmented reality games for a chance to win prizes, including a skateboard, custom activation surfboard, Scott helmet, custom computer case, and remote-controlled race car.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to availability of high-speed 5G network. Increasing demand for AR technology from China, Japan, and India is expected to propel growth of the market in the region.

To Visit Full Report & Table of Contents Augmented Reality Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/augmented-reality-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Augmented Reality (AR) market on the basis of offering, device type, application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Sensors

Cameras

Display & Projectors

Semiconductor Component

Position/Room Tracker

Others

Software

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Head-mounted Displays

Head-up Displays

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer

Enterprise

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Commercial

Others

Get An Impressive Discount On This Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/936

The report covers brief analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the Augmented Reality Market. The prolonged lockdown and disrupted supply chain across coupled with strict restrictions on international trade have a severe impact on the Augmented Reality Market growth. The Covid-19 pandemic increased the prices of raw materials and changed customer preferences.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the Augmented Reality market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Augmented Reality market?

• How will each Augmented Reality submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will the market shares for each Augmented Reality submarket develop from 2022 to 2030?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030?

• Will leading Augmented Reality markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

Buy the Full Research Report of Global Augmented Reality Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/augmented-reality-market

You need to discover how this will impact the Augmented Reality market today, and over the next 10 years:

• Our 250-page report provides 194 tables and 189 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – Now.

• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

This report tells you Today how the Augmented Reality market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Cancer Immunotherapy Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cancer-immunotherapy-market-estimated-to-be-worth-usd-153-03-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-10-1-emergen-research-856891952.html

ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adas-and-autonomous-driving-components-market-size-worth-usd-118-03-bn-by-2027-cagr-of-21-9-emergen-research-885237052.html

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deep-brain-stimulation-dbs-systems-market-worth-usd-2-122-8-million-by-2027-emergen-research-817066657.html

Pulse Oximeter Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pulse-oximeter-market-size-worth-usd-3-534-4-million-by-2027-cagr-of-7-1-emergen-research-897507734.html

Battery Materials Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/battery-materials-market-size-is-worth-usd-89-75-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-8-3-emergen-research-897713262.html

Pediatric Psoriasis Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pediatric-psoriasis-market-to-reach-usd-21-38-billion-by-2027-emergen-research-860862627.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.