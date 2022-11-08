Recent Trends in Global Metaverse Market Size & Share to Exceed US$ 1,607.12 Billion, at 43.3% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Rising focus on converging digital and physical worlds and increasing demand for applications and products

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metaverse market size is expected to reach USD 1,607.12 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 43.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global metaverse market revenue growth is expected to be driven by key factors such as increasing demand for applications and products based on virtual and augmented and mixed reality and rising focus on converging digital/virtual and physical worlds. Besides, with the rise of Blockchain technology, web 3.0 (Web3), low-code, and no-code application platforms, coupled with advancements in motion tracking systems and cybernetics, artists and developers are gaining control of their online content, which is expected to support revenue growth of the market in the near future.

Metaverse will bring human beings closer to the future of Web3, where artists and developers can reclaim control over their online content and people may retake control over their personal identities. Every new blockchain concept and solution is promptly evaluated as a possible module for incorporation into the Web 3.0 engine that will support traction of metaverse products and services. Mark Cuban, an American entrepreneur, recognized the significance of blockchain in the development of the metaverse world. He established his Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) company, Lazy.com, which is a digital art gallery aimed to promote NFTs in the same way that typical art galleries do, with the help of Polygon Studios, which is a new NFT-centric gaming and metaverse center intended to enable web 3.0 gaming. The latter is funded by a USD 100 million investment to boost mainstream adoption of metaverse projects.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Facebook, Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., ByteDance Ltd., NetEase, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Epic Games, Inc., Roblox Corporation, Unity Technologies, Inc., Lilith Games, and Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

Furthermore, the report divides the Metaverse market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse market based on component, platform, offering, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Desktop

Mobile

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Virtual Platforms

Asset Marketplace

Avatars

Financial Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Blockchain

VR and AR

MR

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Gaming

Online Shopping

Content Creation

Social Media

Conference

Virtual Runway Shows

Aircraft Maintenance

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Fashion

Media & Entertainment

Education

Aerospace & Defense

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

