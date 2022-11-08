Nanomagnetics Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in demand for surgical procedures which are minimally invasive & non-invasive across the globe is driving nanomagnetics market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nanomagnetics market size is expected to reach USD 11.61 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global nanomagnetics market revenue growth is driven to a significant extent by rising demand from various end-use industries such as healthcare, electronics, and transportation.

Nanomagnetics is an effective method in making materials lighter, stronger, reactive and durable. Demand for nanomagnetics has been steadily increasing owing to the ongoing product and device miniaturization trend in the market. Increase in investment in R&D of nanomagnetics and surge in demand for more-energy efficient and effective devices are other factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Rising demand for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems and deployment of building automation solutions in various countries across the globe has been leading to increased demand for nanomagnetic devices. Nanomagnetic sensors find application in centralized security systems and rising focus on and need for enhanced safety and security is driving market growth. However, high cost of R&D and complex manufacturing process of nanomagnetics devices are key factors hampering market revenue growth.

One of the trends in the market is development of nanomagnetics for wireless charging applications. Wireless power transfer applications require improved performance magnetic materials for allowing critical functions such as inductive coupling and Electromagnetic Interference (EMI). The COVID-19 pandemic has created major demand for more scalable and affordable detection methods and new efficacious medical solutions that can be achieved using nanomagnetics. Researchers are increasingly using nanotechnology to develop remedies to alleviate chronic and acute effects of COVID-19 and variants.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/878

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In March 2020, MIP Diagnostics and Veravas announced an international agreement to improve diagnostics. It is a mutually beneficial agreement for the license, development, and supply of MIP specific for Veravas’ sample preparation technology. Veravas’s nanomagnetic particles will recognize, eliminate and measure substances from sample of patients to reduce the effects of complex interferences.

Data storage segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as several research studies are focusing on developing and implementing nanomagnetic materials for data storage, which is paving way for miniature data storage devices. Arrays of nanomagnetic materials could be deployed for producing hard disks with ultra-high-density storage or for development of solid-state memory with enhanced read/write speed and dense memory capacity. Benefits of nanomagnets in storage applications is due to nanomagnets’ hysteresis that is responsible for creation of two oppositely magnetized states that are capable of storing binary data.

Electronic segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 due to increased application of nanomagnetic in electronics. Nanomagnetics are designed to boost electrical, thermal, and mechanical properties of electronic devices. Companies are producing large-scale nanomagnetic devices using nanoimprint lithography as it is a cost-effective procedure. Such initiatives are driving growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increase in demand for nanomagnetics from the electronics industry in countries in the region. Asia Pacific is a hub for semiconductors and high demand for advanced technologies in China, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and India is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Increasing population, increased investment in R&D, and rapid growth of the healthcare sector are other factors driving revenue growth of the Asia Pacific nanomagnetics market.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are

Samsung Electronics, Hitachi, Novanta Inc., IPG Photonics, Rofin-Sinar Technologies, LG Electronics, Osram, Amkor Technology, Tokyo Electron Limited, and Han\'s Laser Technology Industry Co., Ltd.

Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanomagnetics-market

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Neurosurgery market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Neurosurgery with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Nanomagnetics market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Data Storage

Magnetic Tapes

Hard Disks

Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM)

Others

Sensors

Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors

Biosensors and Bioassays

Medical and Genetics

Imaging

Separation

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transportation

Medical & Biotech

Manufacturing and Processing Industry

Electronics

Others

Get An Impressive Discount On This Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/878

Regional Bifurcation of the Neurosurgery Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Neurosurgery market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Neurosurgery market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the Neurosurgery market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Neurosurgery market?

• How will each Neurosurgery submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will the market shares for each Neurosurgery submarket develop from 2022 to 2030?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030?

• Will leading Neurosurgery markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

Quick Buy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/878

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us, and we will make sure you get a report tailored to your research needs.

Top Trending Reports

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autoclaved-aerated-concrete-market-size-to-reach-usd-28-41-billion-in-2028-rising-demand-for-sustainable-building-materials-and-eco-friendly-nature-of-aac-material-are-some-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-830756186.html

E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/e-waste-and-information-technology-asset-disposition-market-size-to-reach-usd-115-06-billion-in-2028-emergen-research-822711379.html

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/implantable-cardioverter-defibrillator-market-size-to-reach-usd-8-81-billion-in-2028-surge-in-contributing-factors-such-as-obesity-and-sedentary-lifestyle-is-a-key-factor-driving-industry-growth-says-emergen-research-834227674.html

Medical Cannabis Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medical-cannabis-market-size-to-reach-47-15-billion-in-2027-increasing-use-of-medical-marijuana-to-alleviate-symptoms-treat-diseases-and-conditions-and-in-pain-management-are-key-factor-driving-industry-growth-says-emergen-research-885626643.html

Molecular Diagnostics Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/molecular-diagnostics-market-size-to-reach-usd-16-49-billion-in-2027-increasing-investment-in-r-amp-d-rising-prevalence-of-infectious-and-chronic-diseases-rapid-adoption-of-poc-devices-are-key-factors-driving-industry-growth-says-emergen-re-861511839.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.