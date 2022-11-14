Funded.club Launches Job Board for Startups with 20,000 Global Job Opportunities

Funded.club has launched a new job board with over 20,000 global job opportunities ready to be filled by the best and brightest startup talent.

When founders are tired of all the noise on Angelist, Linkedin, Indeed etc they will come into the light, post on Funded.club, stand out from the crowd and hire startup-ready candidates.” — Ray Gibson, CEO

HAARLEM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ray Gibson, Founder and CEO of Funded.club, said: "We arrived at the need for a job board to serve startups with more resources to screen candidates on their own, while smaller teams still prefer our fully-managed headhunting service."

With positions indexed to Google Jobs, the board receives healthy job seeker traffic, further boosting the chances of connecting great candidates with the right startups. The Funded.club job board is also active on six continents, making it one of the most global job boards available.

"We launched this board because we understand how tough it can be for startups to find good candidates," said Gibson. "There's a lot of noise out there and it's hard for funded startups to stand out among the crowd. With our job board, job seekers can filter for 'funded' companies, so they can be sure they're only seeing the postings they want to see."

Gibson himself has over 23 years of experience in recruiting and 8 years of working directly with startups. "We 'get' startups," said Gibson. "This is all we do." He added that Funded.club is integrated with LinkedIn and other tools for ad promotion. After 3 years in operation, they also have immediate access to a database of 80,000 startup candidates to which they promote specific jobs.

With the launch of the new job board, Funded.club is positioning itself as the go-to resource for startups looking to grow their teams. Backed by a fully remote team of experienced recruitment specialists, the company saw significant traction during the pandemic, as startups sought more cost-effective ways to recruit talent.

"There's still a lot of uncertainty in the world right now," said Gibson. "But one thing is certain: savvy startups are still hiring for strategic roles, and they need top-tier talent to help reach their ambitious goals. That's where we come in."

The new job board will not accept registrations from recruitment agencies or non-startup employers. Any employers that do not meet the startup criteria will be filtered out and refunded. "We want to make sure that our job board is focused on startups," said Gibson. "That's who we're here to help."

To further ensure that only legitimate startups are using the job board, the Funded.club team checks new employer registrations against public records and Crunchbase for startup status and funding to date.

"We're excited to launch this new job board and help startups around the world grow their teams," said Gibson. "It's just one more way we're supporting the startup ecosystem."

To celebrate the launch of the job board, Funded.club is offering a special introductory rate of $499 per month for unlimited job postings with the option to post a single free trial job for 14 days. Check it out here: https://funded.club/.

About Funded.club

Funded.club is a leading provider of startup recruitment services. A startup itself, the company has supported other startups in 50 countries across 6 continents in acquiring talent since its launch in 2019. From job advertising to low, fixed-fee recruiting under a managed service from $3900 per hire, the company continues to expand its reach and develop its services to meet the needs of the ever-changing startup landscape.

Discovery more here:

https://funded.club/