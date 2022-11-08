Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market to Perceive Notable Growth of USD 2,424.01 Million with Growing CAGR of 15.0% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Segmentation Analysis

Neurological disorders cause 4.5% to 11% of all illnesses, whether in low or high-income countries. The impact is greater compared to that of malignancies, gastrointestinal diseases, or respiratory illnesses, and it is expected to grow over the next years

The global vagus nerve stimulation market is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing with a CAGR of 15.0% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 2,424.01 million by 2029.

According to the WHO, neurological diseases are responsible for 4.5% to 11% of all illnesses worldwide. Vagus nerve stimulators are also used to treat patients suffering from epilepsy, depression, asthma, and cardiovascular disorders.

The vagus nerve is a prominent component of the autonomic nervous system that regulates metabolic homeostasis and functions as a crucial component of the neuroendocrine-immune axis in maintaining homeostasis via its afferent and efferent pathways. Any approach that stimulates the vagus nerve, including manual or electrical stimulation, is referred to as Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS). For refractory epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, left cervical VNS is an approved therapy.

In May 2022, electroCore, Inc. announced that the gammaCore Sapphire non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulator will be available in 130 National Spine and Pain Centers (NSPC) affiliated locations across the U.S. for patients suffering from pain associated with different forms of primary headache. This would help the organization to develop more revenue.

Some of the major players operating in the Vagus Nerve Stimulation market are

Medtronic,

LivaNova PLC,

electroCore, Inc.,

Cirtec,

Brain Control Co. Limited,

Soterix Medical Inc.,

SetPoint Medical,

MicroTransponder Inc,

Parasym Ltd,

Neuropix Company Ltd., and

tVNS Technologies

The demand for VNS devices is increasing in the market owing to the increased levels of R&D; along with that, the market growth is being aided by the desire for innovative medications. Thus, the top market players have implemented new strategies by developing new devices and equipment as well as collaborating with other players in the market and aimed at improving business operations and profitability.

The companies operating globally in this market are adopting collaboration as a strategy to increase their product portfolio with advanced technology-rich products to boost their business in various dimensions. Thus, increasing strategic initiatives by key market players are expected to offer significant opportunities for market players operating in the market.

Rising government initiatives for neurological disease

The purpose of funding for VNS devices is to encourage applications seeking to develop devices for various neurological disorders. Novel devices should move beyond existing electrical or magnetic stimulation and develop new stimulation techniques capable of increased spatiotemporal precision as well as multi-focal, closed-loop approaches. Therefore, the funding by the government would result in the safety of the patient and cost savings. In addition, hospitals and healthcare agencies would administer this treatment at a lower price through collaboration with government organizations. Hence, the advancements in R&D activities and funding by the government will act as an opportunity for this market growth

Rise in product approvals

The approval for VNS devices is governed by the U.S. FDA and the EU. The FDA issues a final protocol for filing a Pre-market Approval Application (PMA) or a notice of completion of a Product Development Protocol (PDP).

For instance,

The FDA has approved an implantable vagus nerve stimulator to treat epilepsy and depression. In addition, in Europe, new nVNS devices that do not require surgical implantation to treat epilepsy, depression, and pain have been approved.

Product development in recent years

Combination Therapies are much more effective than monotherapy, without additional side effects. They are a safe and effective alternative for individuals with refractory bladder conditions. Combining different target therapy strategies is the best approach to relieving patients of bladder disorders. Oral medication and behavioral therapy should be considered for the patients' refractory treatment. Various advanced target therapies are available such as sacral neuromodulation, intradetrusor injection of a botulinum toxin A, and percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation. These are advanced treatments and more effective as compared to oral agents.

Segmentation Covered: Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market

By Product Type

Implantable VNS Devices

External VNS Devices

By Biomaterial

Ceramics

Metallic

Polymeric

By Application

Pain Management

Epileptic Seizures

Obesity Management

Depression and Anxiety

By Patient Type

Adults

Pediatric

Geriatric

By End User

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Centers

By Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

North America dominates the global vagus nerve stimulation market in terms of market share and revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the high prevalence and incidence of neurological disorders in the region, and growing R&D investments and the launch of new products are boosting market growth.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market Regulations Market Overview Global Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market, By Product Type Global Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market, By Biomaterial Global Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market, By Application Global Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market, By Patient Type Global Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market, By End User Global Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market, By Distribution Channel Global Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market, By Region Global Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

