GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces it Will Launch GGToor Media Network, a 24-Hour Gaming, Web3, Technology and AI News and Information Network

/EIN News/ -- THOMASVILLE, GA, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company formed GGToor Media Network Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of GGToor Inc. Launching in 90 days, GGToor Media Network will be a 24-hour live broadcast network covering all things gaming, web3, metaverse, AI and future technologies. Formatted like CNN in the early days did with world news and events, GGToor Media Network will focus on new game releases, interviews with influencers, CEOs, deal makers and innovators that are shaping our future world. GGToor Media Network will be the “GO-TO” source for up-to-date news and happenings as they unfold in the gaming and technology world. Initially GGToor Media Network will broadcast simultaneously on Twitch, Discord, YouTube and Facebook and later expand to HULU, Direct TV Stream and other major streaming providers.



GGToor Media Network’s business model is simple yet innovative. The media is not new to GGToor management and staff. GGToor management along with several current staff have extensive media experience. The Company has been working on financing for weeks and was informed yesterday its funding commitment will be delivered later this week. The Company will initially build its primary studio in Orlando, Florida followed by two addition studios in San Paulo, Brazil and Seoul, South Korea.

John V Whitman Jr., the Company CEO, had this to say, “The Company continues to mature and evolve as market opportunities present themselves. We still believe strongly in the Metaverse, but the Company needed to establish products and services that will provide stability and consistent revenue opportunities. GGToor Media Network has matured from an idea born over a year ago to a full-blown business model. Management has quietly beta tested its broadcast capabilities and is ready both from a technology standpoint and a logistical standpoint to move immediately on building its first studio. On air talent interviews have begun and hiring upwards of 25 new employees will commence immediately.”

The Company will announce additional information concerning GGToor Media Network in the coming days. To download or view the GGToor Media Network presentation, select the following link: https://ggtoor.com/documents/GGToor_Media_Network_2023.pdf

In the month of October, the company supported over 30 events, drawing over 5,600 total player registrations, including nearly 2,500 more first-time competitors joining the GGToor family this month! For 2022, these results broke the record for both the number of events the Company supported in a single month, as well as the lowest monthly "cost per player registration" average, helping gain even more value for each dollar invested, while remaining strong and effective in our mission to reach players across multiple communities and genres.

GGToor Shadow Gaming subsidiary will continue to focus on holding online tournaments with its focus on building incredible and challenging experiences for the competitive gamer. GGTOORCITY, the Company’s entry into the Metaverse with the purchase of 4,144 parcels of virtual property is certainly active but with the Crypto markets in a major slump and bad press coming from META, management needed to focus on filling an empty gap with a product that would generate immediate revenue. The Company is not giving up on the Metaverse it’s just adjusting its business model in keeping with market fluctuations.

Want to participate? If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you.

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is engaged in the business of eSports. The Company is aggressively entering the Metaverse by having purchased enough virtual land, 4,144 parcels, to form its own virtual city that will be called GGTOORCITY. The Company has held over two hundred sixty video game tournaments and has given away over $100,000 in cash and prizes. GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php .

