Flores & Associates Announces Hire of Business Development Directors to Serve Texas and Oklahoma Markets

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flores & Associates LLC, a premier administrator of employer-sponsored reimbursement plans, COBRA, leave administration, and compliance services, is pleased to announce the hire of two new Business Development Directors, Heather Jones and Nate Martinez, to serve Texas and Oklahoma. The expansion of the Flores team into these markets will provide more employers with access to the award-winning Flores dedicated account manager service model and proprietary technology platform for employee benefit administration. 

Heather Jones will serve the North Texas and Oklahoma markets and is based in Dallas, Texas. She has over 15 years of industry experience. Jones says, "I am thrilled to be a part of such an outstanding organization. Flores is a leader in the account-based benefit options, leave solutions and compliance TPA space. I look forward to working with employee benefit brokers based in the North Texas and Oklahoma area to become their go-to partner for all of their clients' needs."

Nate Martinez, who will serve the South Texas market from his base in Houston, Texas, says, "My goal is to provide a helping hand to brokers and employers in the Texas market looking for a silent solution through our responsive account manager experience." He has many years of experience in the employee benefits industry and provides a bilingual resource for Flores broker partners and employers.

Executive Vice President, Sales, Dan Taylor, says, "We're very excited to have Heather and Nate join our team and be the first 'Feet on the Street' for Flores in Texas."

For more information about Flores, please visit their website, www.flores-associates.com, or follow them on LinkedIn.

About Flores 

Flores is a premier administrator of employer-sponsored reimbursement plans, including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Commuter Benefit Accounts (CBAs) as well as Life Balanced lifestyle reimbursement accounts. In addition to these account-based benefit options, Flores also handles COBRA, Retiree/Direct Billing, FMLA, ADA, State and Municipal leave administration. In 2022, Flores launched a full suite of compliance solutions including Premium Only Plan (POP) administration, Wrap SPDs, Form 5500 preparation, and an HR Compliance Center. Based in Charlotte, NC, Flores has emerged as a leader in the CDHP market through a service model founded upon innovative technology, dedicated professionals, and an uncompromising commitment to remarkable service experiences. For more information, visit the Flores website and follow them on LinkedIn.

