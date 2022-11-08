Medical Tape Market to Reap Excessive Revenues Of USD 3.7 billion by 2031 Says Allied Market Research

Medical Tape Market Size

Surge in number of road accidents and increase in adoption of medical tapes & bandages in various healthcare institutions drive the growth of the Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Tape Market size surpassed USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow at USD 3.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Key Players of Global Medical Tape Market Report –

• Andover Healthcare Inc.

• Smith & Nephew PLC

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Cardinal Health

• Coloplast A/S

• Dynarex Corporation

• Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

• Winner Medical Group, Inc.

• 3M Company

• Jiangxi 3L Medical Products Group Co Ltd

• Johnson & Johnson

• McKesson Corporation

• Medtronic plc

• Paul Hartmann AG.

• Scapa Group PLC

• Ad Tape & Label Company, Inc.

• Urgo Medical

Global Medical Tape Market Segmentation –

The global medical tape market is analyzed across product, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on product, the paper tapes segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global medical tape market in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The plastic tapes segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.3% throughout the forecast period. The other segment covered in the report includes fabric tapes.

Based on application, the wound dressing segment held more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.1% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report include surgery and secure IV lines.

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment held more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast period. The ambulatory surgery centers and clinics segments are also covered in the report.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated more than one-third of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

