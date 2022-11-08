Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,834 in the last 365 days.

Baesler Chosen President of National Education Organization

BISMARCK, N.D., Nov. 3, 2022 – North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Thursday was named as the new president of the Council of Chief State School Officers, a national organization that represents state education interests.

Baesler was chosen at the CCSSO’s annual policy forum, which is being held this week in Austin, Texas. She will serve a one-year term as president of CCSSO’s nine-member board of directors, which governs the organization and manages its business affairs. Baesler succeeds Molly Spearman, the South Carolina education superintendent. 

“I am humbled and honored to represent, as president, a great national organization that works every single day for the interests of students, their families, educators, and schools,” Baesler said. “As a leader from a state that feeds and fuels the world, I look forward to the diverse education policy discussions of our state education chiefs, who represent school districts large and small across our nation.”

“I promise to always keep this thought in mind: Student academic achievement can soar when adult behavior is focused on student outcomes,” Baesler said.

Baesler was first elected to the organization’s national board in January 2019. CCSSO includes the top education administrators in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, the Bureau of Indian Education, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

She was first elected as North Dakota’s superintendent of public instruction, which is a nonpartisan office, in 2012. She has subsequently been re-elected to two four-year terms. In her most recent race, in 2020, Baesler received 59 percent of the vote.

Before she became North Dakota’s top education official, Baesler had a 24-year career in the Bismarck public school system as a vice principal, library media specialist, classroom teacher, and instructional assistant. She also served on the Mandan school board for nine years, including seven years as its president.

You just read:

Baesler Chosen President of National Education Organization

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.