Hess Donates Toy Trucks to Elementary Schools in North Dakota for Fifth Year

BISMARCK, November 7, 2022 -- Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that it will donate Hess Toy Trucks and STEM education kits to every elementary school in North Dakota for the fifth straight year. Aligning with the state’s Strategic Vision for education, Hess has again partnered with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction to find new opportunities for interactive teaching and learning. The STEM curriculum guide, designed by Baylor College of Medicine’s Center for Educational Outreach, uses the 2022 model of the iconic toy as a learning tool that introduces elementary-age students to different STEM concepts in a fun and engaging way. Over the last five years, over 44,000 students have been exposed to this curriculum.



This announcement was made at Nedrose Public School, located in Minot. Students in fourth and fifth grades were led through a few activities from the STEM Curriculum guide, with upperclassmen assisting. Hess Corporation employees with different STEM backgrounds also assisted with the event and discussed their education and careers with the students during the activity.



Brent Lohnes, General Manager for North Dakota said, “Hess’ mission is to be the most trusted energy partner wherever we operate and to make a positive impact in the communities where we live and work. This year, local Hess employees were able to share what they love about STEM and how their interests have translated into careers in North Dakota with the students at Nedrose Public School. We are proud to play a role in North Dakota supporting education and STEM.”



The 2022 Hess Flatbed Truck is a vintage transport carrier with two hot rod racers. The accompanying STEM curriculum guide, titled The Science of Speed, has students racing, crashing, and jumping their vehicles all while learning about momentum, friction, springs, and more. While spanning grades Kindergarten through 8th Grade, each activity is easily adaptable for students in specific grades.



Hess will ship the Toy Trucks and STEM kits directly to each elementary school in January, and teachers will be able to use the materials as part of their curriculum going forward. The Hess Toy Truck has been a holiday tradition since 1964 and is one of the longest-running toy brands in the U.S.