TAMACC Enlists Influencers to Target Young Latino Voters

/EIN News/ -- BUDA, Texas, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Using media personalities and influencers such as April Hernandez Castillo, best known for her role in Freedom Writers, and San Antonio’s Bean& Chisme Show cast is a strategy the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC) is using to get younger voters to the polls.



Reaching young Latino voters online where they spend two to three hours or more a day, is the approach TAMACC is using to encourage Latinos to exercise their right to vote.

New research from the University of Washington indicates that about 70% of people between the ages of 18 and 29 use Instagram. A recent Pew Research Centre survey found that adults 18 to 29 possess comparatively low levels of trust in traditional media institutions. Therefore, TAMACC is using trusted social media influencers to reach their Latino followers.

Thanks to Austin businessman Paul Tovar, who provided underwriting, TAMACC was able to produce a series of short video reels using social media influencers asking their followers to vote during this midterm election. Tovar also commissioned songs in Spanish that deliver the message of the importance of voting.

To watch the video, click HERE.



To see more of the social media shorts produced to encourage Latinos to vote, go to the TAMACC YouTube page.

About TAMACC:

TAMACC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan business organization that recognizes that in many parts of the state elected officials do not reflect the people they serve. This election TAMACC has been encouraging its members and Hispanics to exercise their privilege to vote.

