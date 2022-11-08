Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,770 in the last 365 days.

TAMACC Enlists Influencers to Target Young Latino Voters

/EIN News/ -- BUDA, Texas, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Using media personalities and influencers such as April Hernandez Castillo, best known for her role in Freedom Writers, and San Antonio’s Bean& Chisme Show cast is a strategy the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC) is using to get younger voters to the polls.

Reaching young Latino voters online where they spend two to three hours or more a day, is the approach TAMACC is using to encourage Latinos to exercise their right to vote.

New research from the University of Washington indicates that about 70% of people between the ages of 18 and 29 use Instagram. A recent Pew Research Centre survey found that adults 18 to 29 possess comparatively low levels of trust in traditional media institutions. Therefore, TAMACC is using trusted social media influencers to reach their Latino followers.

Thanks to Austin businessman Paul Tovar, who provided underwriting, TAMACC was able to produce a series of short video reels using social media influencers asking their followers to vote during this midterm election. Tovar also commissioned songs in Spanish that deliver the message of the importance of voting.

To watch the video, click HERE.

To see more of the social media shorts produced to encourage Latinos to vote, go to the TAMACC YouTube page.

About TAMACC:
TAMACC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan business organization that recognizes that in many parts of the state elected officials do not reflect the people they serve. This election TAMACC has been encouraging its members and Hispanics to exercise their privilege to vote.

CONTACT:
J.R. Gonzales
TAMACC
512-289-3758
jrgonzales@tamacc.org


Primary Logo

You just read:

TAMACC Enlists Influencers to Target Young Latino Voters

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.