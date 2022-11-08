The Residential Real Estate Council Hires CEO

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Residential Real Estate Council (RRC), the real estate industry's leading education and networking membership organization, is proud to announce the start of Jeff Hornberger as the new Chief Executive Officer. Hornberger is a seasoned global business development executive with over 20 years of experience with an emphasis on general management, sales, marketing, public relations, and operations in both the private and association sector across a variety of industries. His appointment comes after an extensive nationwide selection process by the board and officially started with the Council on Nov. 1, 2022.

Hornberger's most recent role was as the Chief Executive Officer of the Women's Council of Realtors®. Prior to that, he served in a variety of roles at the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (NAR) in Chicago for 15 years. Hornberger, who is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese, was the Director of Global Alliances for NAR, where he traveled to over 35 countries on behalf of global real estate with business development successes in events, education, and membership. Additionally, he was the Managing Director of the NAR Commercial Real Estate Division where we worked closely with Institutes, Societies, & Councils.

"Jeff's history as a respected and influential leader locally and globally within our industry, and his passion for educational excellence, make him synchronous with RRC's strategic vision. On behalf of the board of directors, we hope that the members and staff share in our excitement as we welcome him," said 2022 RRC National President Holli Woodward.

"I'm excited and honored to be named RRC's next CEO," said Hornberger. "I'm looking forward to my new role and to working with the Residential Real Estate Council leaders and staff to serve our members and to further the RRC being the industry's source for timely, leading-edge education and gold standard designation for achievement and professionalism in real estate domestically and globally."

Hornberger holds the Realtor® Certified Executive (RCE) designation since 2007, and in 2016, he earned his Certified Association Executive (CAE).

The Residential Real Estate Council is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® comprised of more than 28,000 members. The Council supports its members with advanced education, business tools and networking support. It also awards the CRS Designation to experienced agents who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate.

