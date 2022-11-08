New Story Reveals the Inner Cities of America
Hakim Jones’ Story Focuses on Growing up in the Inner Cities of AmericaCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novelist Joseph Khalid Massenburg's book, The Diary of Hakim Jones: Trials, Tribulation, Triumph, tells the story of a young Hakim Jones’ experiences growing up in one of America’s inner cities. These inner cities are often places of poverty and hardships as they are more populous areas compared to the rest of the city. As set in one fictitious American inner city, complete with all the trials and tribulations reminiscent of real life, the main protagonist remains headstrong with an immovable faith thus finding success through these qualities.
Joseph Khalid Massenburg’s difficult upbringing in the inner cities of Newark, New Jersey is where he weaved inspiration for his work. Both the author and the main protagonist grew up in the inner cities of the United States facing trials and tribulations of the same nature. Times proved tough for the author but despite all of the hardships, he finished his secondary education at Bloomfield Tech and acquired tertiary education credits at Essex County College. He then served for 25 years in the Newark Police Department.
“Never surrender your dreams,” Massenburg mentions in his book. He wrote this work as an inspiration for individuals facing the same upbringing as him inside America’s inner cities. He further reiterates that strong determination, an iron will, and strong faith in the Lord are all key qualities one individual, especially those living in the inner cities, should possess in order to make it past all the hardships and pave his path toward success in the future.
The Diary of Hakim Jones: Trials, Tribulation, Triumph is a work of inspiration for all individuals. The author proves through his experiences shared in the book that perseverance grants success. Get your copy today at bookstores everywhere!
