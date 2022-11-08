Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Bayramov

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken hosted Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov for direct discussions at Blair House November 7 to facilitate progress toward a lasting peace agreement. The meeting yesterday underscores Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s serious pursuit of peace through intensified dialogue.

The United States remains committed to supporting a peaceful South Caucasus region.