Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,007 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,865 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Bayramov

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken hosted Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov for direct discussions at Blair House November 7 to facilitate progress toward a lasting peace agreement.  The meeting yesterday underscores Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s serious pursuit of peace through intensified dialogue.

The United States remains committed to supporting a peaceful South Caucasus region.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Bayramov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.